Nevada County Police Blotter: Street sign presents potential hazard

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:39 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported her newspaper had been stolen on and off over the past month.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from the 1500 block of Mulberry Drive reported a man on a trail that had been looking into people's yards. The man was wearing a hoodie and shiny pants with red trim.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a 25 mph sign hanging upside down. The caller's daughter almost hit her head on it.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a fence cut and items moved and possibly placed for pickup later. A suspect was attempting to leave on foot. A arrest was made on charges of vandalism, burglary, bringing alcohol or drugs into jail and possession of a controlled substance.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a transient man camped out behind the building again with a tent.

10:19 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bank Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Monday

2:07 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of South Church Street and Walsh Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:47 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Lake reported her son told her he was stuck in the snow with his 2-year-old son. The last she had heard from them was around 8 p.m.

8:02 a.m. — A caller near the corner of McCourtney Road and Indian Springs Road reported a man acting erratically and throwing sticks into the road.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Quail Lane reported being in a verbal fight with her roommate who was calling her bad names.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Rambling Road called asking to verify the date. There were no other emergencies.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported people driving around the area looking creepy. The caller thought they were possibly doing drugs and had a child with them.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported an ongoing loud guitar played by drunk people. The caller wanted officers to respond so he didn't put his hands on them.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a woman in a business making threats to kill other customers.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a vehicle had been at his gate three times that day taking pictures of his property. The caller thought it was related to a person who used to live at the address.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

3:29 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Church Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Hollow Way reported a vehicle parked, occupied by two people. The caller wanted to make sure they weren't planning on sleeping there.

Friday

6:29 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Lindley Avenue reported hearing a man yelling for help. Another caller reported someone yelling as well. An arrest was made on two charges of vandalism and charges of resisting a public officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Saturday

7:45 p.m. — A caller from the 15000 block of Airport Road reported her adult daughter came home after going out in Nevada City and was passing out. The caller thought there may have been something in a drink that the daughter consumed.

Sunday

2:02 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a disturbance. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

Monday

2:40 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation, driving under the influence and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

— Ross Maak