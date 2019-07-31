Nevada County Police Blotter: Stolen vehicle was just a prank

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:18 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a theft by a man and woman, who fled on foot. They could not be located.

9:52 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a Jeep. He called back to report it was a prank by a friend.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man stole alcohol and jerky. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported someone stole items from a yard and tried to pry open a shed.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Gates Place reported seeing a man waving a pistol in the air. He could not be located.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a theft.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Plaza Drive reported a man and woman in a fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

9 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park requested extra patrols due to drug activity.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a person possibly trying to force open the door. No one was located.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a possibly drunken man throwing apples at his vehicle. He could not be located.

11:35 p.m. — A woman from the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported she was robbed and assaulted by a man and woman. A report was taken and a “Be on the lookout” alert was issued.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

2:59 a.m. — A caller from a Roseville hospital reported a Nevada County assault victim, a 13-year-old boy who said he was pushed and has a bite mark on his arm.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from Dogwood Lane reported a man brandishing a weapon in front of children as a scare tactic.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Auburn roads reported a man pushing a bicycle and punching mailboxes. He could not be located.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Piper Lane reported a fraud.

10:19 p.m. — A woman from Forest Springs Drive reported a man in the carport who had been told not to be there. At 10:57 p.m., she reported that after deputies left, he pushed his way inside, causing her to fall. He left and she was advised of the restraining order process.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Brock Road reported a bank fraud.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from a bank on Railroad Avenue reported a woman tried to cash a check without ID. She then went into the parking lot and was asking people to come in and cash it for her. She then said she was going to cash it at a Grass Valley bank.

— Liz Kellar