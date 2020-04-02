Nevada County police blotter: Spitting man reported for assault

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

2:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a person could be seen trespassing. A man was arrested and booked into jail on two Placer County felony warrants.

3:35 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man was holding another man at gunpoint after finding him in his vehicle. The jail would not book him due to COVID-19 policies, so he was cited and released.

8:05 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Race Street reported she got into a fight with a person the night before and now that person was setting off her car alarm repeatedly.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a burglary from a storage unit with chainsaws missing.

1:11 p.m. — A woman reported a drunken man choked her and threw her on the ground.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Berryman and South Auburn streets reported two men in a physical fight. No charges were requested.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an assault, with a man “with a really arrogant attitude” spitting on someone else. A report was taken.

3:39 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of items, including an oxygen machine and several firearms.

6:01 p.m. — A caller reported three cars full of people at Condon Park. They were gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

6:30 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Way reported a loose donkey.

7:36 a.m. — A woman from Lois Lane reported a burglary attempt, with a car door and garage door open.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Covert Way reported the theft of a vehicle.

9:20 a.m. — A woman from Brewer Road and Gary Way reported an aggressive dog that chases her when she runs by every morning.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks and Lake Wildwood drives reported a woman walking up the road, swinging a hammer, threatening to kill any dog that was not on a leash.

3:17 p.m. — A woman from Newtown and Discovery roads reported someone found her dog and was refusing to return it unless she paid them $100.

10:14 p.m. — A caller reported ongoing child abuse.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:54 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road requested an officer run radar for speeders. Radar was run for about an hour and one person was stopped for traveling at 36 mph.

2:30 p.m. — A woman from Spring and Bennett streets reported a man locked her out of the apartment and was complaining about the smell of grapefruit. He pushed her, but she was not injured. He then left.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from High Street reported mail theft, with a check deposited under the suspect’s name.

10:26 p.m. — A caller from York and Broad streets reported a man going through garbage and muttering about art supplies. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar