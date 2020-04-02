Nevada County police blotter: Spitting man reported for assault
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
2:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a person could be seen trespassing. A man was arrested and booked into jail on two Placer County felony warrants.
3:35 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man was holding another man at gunpoint after finding him in his vehicle. The jail would not book him due to COVID-19 policies, so he was cited and released.
Support Local Journalism
8:05 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Race Street reported she got into a fight with a person the night before and now that person was setting off her car alarm repeatedly.
9:06 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a burglary from a storage unit with chainsaws missing.
1:11 p.m. — A woman reported a drunken man choked her and threw her on the ground.
1:38 p.m. — A caller from Berryman and South Auburn streets reported two men in a physical fight. No charges were requested.
3:53 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an assault, with a man “with a really arrogant attitude” spitting on someone else. A report was taken.
3:39 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of items, including an oxygen machine and several firearms.
6:01 p.m. — A caller reported three cars full of people at Condon Park. They were gone when an officer arrived.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Way reported a loose donkey.
7:36 a.m. — A woman from Lois Lane reported a burglary attempt, with a car door and garage door open.
8:39 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Covert Way reported the theft of a vehicle.
9:20 a.m. — A woman from Brewer Road and Gary Way reported an aggressive dog that chases her when she runs by every morning.
11:46 a.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks and Lake Wildwood drives reported a woman walking up the road, swinging a hammer, threatening to kill any dog that was not on a leash.
3:17 p.m. — A woman from Newtown and Discovery roads reported someone found her dog and was refusing to return it unless she paid them $100.
10:14 p.m. — A caller reported ongoing child abuse.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
10:54 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road requested an officer run radar for speeders. Radar was run for about an hour and one person was stopped for traveling at 36 mph.
2:30 p.m. — A woman from Spring and Bennett streets reported a man locked her out of the apartment and was complaining about the smell of grapefruit. He pushed her, but she was not injured. He then left.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from High Street reported mail theft, with a check deposited under the suspect’s name.
10:26 p.m. — A caller from York and Broad streets reported a man going through garbage and muttering about art supplies. He could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.