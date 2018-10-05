Nevada County Police Blotter: Son sleeping into afternoon earns call to cops

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

10:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a delivery truck causing traffic issues while making a delivery of some kind.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported issues with her son sleeping in and not wanting to go to school.

2:27 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Joerschke Drive reported a woman with pony tails and large trash bags walking into the middle of the road and was almost hit. The woman was talking to herself and walking sideways.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Cemetery reported her son messaged her saying people were chasing him and trying to hurt him and he feared for his life. She was advised to tell her son to go to the police station if he was in danger.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported three transients urinating on the back of a building.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Maryland Drive reported neighbors dumped a lot of items in front of the caller's house. A neighbor's friend ran through the caller's yard to get away from an altercation, during which he knocked over the caller's landscaping lights but no damage was caused. The situation was mediated.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a screaming person saying there was a bus blocking the view and there was almost a crash. The caller was told someone would call because he was too irate on the phone. The caller called back and was still just as upset and unable to maintain a conversation.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft had just occurred. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, petty theft and three counts of failure to appear.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a theft occurred.

10 p.m. — A caller from 100 Olympia Park Road reported a woman acting crazy and possibly on drugs. She was talking to herself and kept nodding off and pacing.

Friday

2:21 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported someone kept coming into a store. An arrest was made on charges of two probation violations and two failure to appears.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:03 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Wolf Creek Road and Dog Bar Road reported a man staying on the bridge, high on meth. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:44 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported an inmate "gassed" another inmate and a correctional officer.

6:57 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported the third day in a row of vehicles camping out in a lot.

8:33 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Bartlett Drive and Highway 174 reported a road rage incident with a window smashed out and vehicle ramming. An additional caller reported she was involved.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported theft from an unlocked vehicle.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Chaparral Circle reported a pest removal agency sprayed chemicals after she told them not to. The caller was advised this was a civil issue. The caller disagreed.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Madrona Way reported theft of a backpack out of an unlocked vehicle.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Gold Country Drive reported she was alone at her residence and someone rang the doorbell about two minutes previous. The caller was inside the residence with the doors locked.

9:45 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive. A person was arrested on charges of putting pollutants near waters and public intoxication.

11:44 p.m. — A caller near Alta Vista Drive reported her neighbors playing loud music. The caller asked for someone to talk to the neighbors about turning the music down. The caller was advised the nature of the call was not an emergency and 911 should not be used for a noise complaint.

— Ross Maak