Nevada County Police Blotter: Son may have poisoned dog with pot

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported her neighbor caused a disturbance a few minutes ago. The caller had video. The caller said a nearby resident was watching her, then opened her window and began yelling at the caller. The subject said she asked the caller to remove her belongings that were hanging over a fence and onto her property. Both subjects were advised to avoid contact with one another.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way hung up. On call back, the line was picked up immediately and disconnected. The caller then called the business line, saying a manager was outside holding on to a shoplifter. Officers weren't able to locate anyone.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman sleeping under a table outside next to a bottle.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a possible fire by a transient camp that appeared to be getting bigger and not controlled. It was possibly heaving equipment putting out the smoke.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a woman causing a disturbance in a business, then saying she was assaulted.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifter. The caller got the items back but wanted the woman arrested.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported there have been multiple vehicles following her around town.

Friday

12:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight and a person on the ground passed out. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

3:16 a.m. — A caller from Weber Street reported hearing people moving around his residence and opening his gate. An area check was made.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported possible squatters on his property. A neighbor reported to the caller that the locks to the property were broken off. The caller knew a man was there with a woman and they were running a generator. The subjects were moved along and advised of trespassing.

11:53 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Jackass Flats Road reported someone trespassing on the caller's mining property, shooting and cutting down trees.

12:05 p.m. — A person at the Nevada County Sheriff's Office front window reported theft of money via his power bill. No crime was found to have been committed.

2:19 p.m. —A caller near the corner of Town Talk Road and Old Tunnel Road reported a vehicle parks behind some apartments every day. The caller believed they were involved in drug deals.

2:27 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Greenhorn Road and Dogwood Road reported a vehicle pulling a trailer lost its sewage tank on the road. Sewage was everywhere.

2:41 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Talking Pines Road reported his vehicle stolen. The keys were not in the vehicle.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Birchville Road reported someone tore up the caller's new gravel and shoved it up Birchville Road.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from Brac Place reported he believed his son poisoned the caller's dog with marijuana. Urine tests showed positive for marijuana.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported people are threatening to electrocute her and are constantly making threats.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Commercial Street reported someone knocked the keys out of the caller's hands and stole the caller's vehicle. The caller called back saying the vehicle was returned and said he "really does not want contact from the police."

4:56 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nimrod Street reported a suspicious vehicle in front of a residence. The caller said there was a creepy looking man that had been acting weirdly and glaring at people.

— Ross Maak