Nevada County police blotter: ‘Son in jail’ scam reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:08 a.m. — Multiple callers from the Linden Avenue area reported hearing a boom. Nothing was located.

1 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and East Main Street reported a vehicle in a ditch.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported a man stole a package and then dropped it at another house before leaving. The package was returned to the owner.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Minnie Park reported a large group of 15 people climbed the fence to the park.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported three people had been swimming in the pool, but then left.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man had been asked to stop panhandling several times and now was walking up and down the street, acting suspicious. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, urinating in public, and violating probation, as well as an outstanding warrant.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eagle Court reported the theft of a leather case containing valuable merchandise from an unlocked garage.

Monday

5:47 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported finding drug paraphernalia in a bathroom.

7:01 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive reported a truck had been keyed.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man keeps following women to their apartments and tries to go inside, and has asked several women if he can go inside their homes. He agreed to move along.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported three juveniles in the pool area. One teen climbed and fell from the concrete retaining wall. The teen complained of pain and was transported to the hospital.

1:17 p.m. — A man reported he had received a “ransom” phone call, asking him to send $9,500 to get his son out of jail and into rehab after a collision. It was a common scam.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man who might be under the influence was yelling at customers. He was arrested on suspicion of providing a false ID and resisting arrest.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man stole cigarettes.

11:41 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man stole a drink and doughnuts.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:45 a.m. — A caller reported a woman was standing on the ledge of the Lake Wildwood dam, threatening to jump. She had sent the caller a photo of herself at the dam. She could not be located and a welfare check and be-on-the-lookout alert were issued.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported a stolen vehicle.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Hillsdale Court reported the theft of an older ATV.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive and Little Deer Drive reported a man stole a dog.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Fletcher Lane reported two people entered a basement through a sliding glass door, stole spray cans and then started small fires with the cans.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Howald Lane reported vandalism with spray paint.

