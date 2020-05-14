Nevada County police blotter: Sock-throwing suspect arrested

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

6:37 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking into vehicles in the parking lot, who then left.

7:48 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a man shoplifted candy, soda and possibly a Red Bull. He could not be located.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported plants had been pulled out of planters in the alleyway. They were re-planted.

9:58 a.m. — Several callers from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a large group of juvenile skateboarders were yelling and cussing at each other. All parties had separated when an officer arrived.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported an apartment fire.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Depot Street reported a man claimed to be a post office employee tried to force his way into an apartment. He was gone when an officer arrived.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported graffiti to a building.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a man walking down the road with a knife in his hand. He came up the caller’s car and stared at him and then was standing on the side of the road and staring into the bushes.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported multiple people coming in to open accounts with stimulus checks endorsed to them from other account owners. The caller was concerned about possible mail theft or fraud.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling at vehicles who had taken off his socks and thrown them at a vehicle. He previously had tried to start a fight inside the business. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

7:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported a caller impersonated n officer and asked for his bank information, then threatened to send a SWAT team.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man standing on the roof of a business.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Harper Lane reported a man was yelling on a porch and then went into all the mailboxes in the area and started taking mail.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported a man tried to steal beer and other items. The items were retrieved before the man left. He could not be located.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Long Court reported receiving extortion emails.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Forest Park Drive requested a welfare check on a possibly neglected donkey.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported a 9-year-old boy shot up a no-trespassing sign with a BB gun.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley reported a burglary.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Welsh Lane reported a person possibly passed out in a vehicle, who was cited on unknown charges.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from Maybert Road reported a person “just popped off” an entire magazine in an attempt to intimidate the caller. Both parties were educated about the county’s shooting ordinance.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Alpha roads reported a vehicle’s windows had been blown out and the vehicle had been pushed into a tree.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported someone broke into a mailbox.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from Slow Poke Lane reported a juvenile assaulted staff members. The juvenile was cited on unknown charges.

10:34 p.m. — A caller reported drugs in the jail.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:59 p.m. — A caller reported a man was cooking drugs and threatening to overdose another person. A welfare check was requested.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported a person pushing a bicycle on the highway.

— Liz Kellar