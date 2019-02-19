Nevada County Police Blotter: Snowboarder misdials 911 from the slopes

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:31 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported their car was stuck and they weren't able to move. The caller was advised to call a towing company.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported that they needed help charging their electric wheelchair battery.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a transient panhandling and covering their face with another person that appears to be with them.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive reported that two people were there attempting to sell puppies.

4:23 p.m. — A caller form Freeman Lane reported misdialing when trying to dial out of their business.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported their downstairs neighbor beating on the ceiling. The caller said this was an ongoing issue with the neighbor.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient left his property at the place and was outside the building refusing to leave.

11:38 p.m. — A caller from Ophir Street reported hearing a scraping noise outside of their apartment.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

Monday

2:29 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a bobtailing truck, stuck on the ice and blocking the roadway.

3:38 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Road reported four people in a yellow Dodge Lancer coming inside and grabbing a thirty pack of beer, and then leaving.

4:22 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported seeing someone smoking a cigarette near a business and seeing possibly another person skulking in the shadows.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road reported a raccoon in the caller's ductwork.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foot Crossing Road reported seeing a cow in the road.

1:23 a.m. — A caller from Fagerlie Road reported a fawn being stuck in their fence. They were able to free it but it appears to have both legs dislocated.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Sugar Bowl Road reported misdialing 911 while snowboarding.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from I—80 reported seeing a "crapload" of people blocking access to the roadway off of the interstate.

11:20 p.m. — A caller form Galaxy Highway reported that their property was vandalized and oil was dumped on their bed.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported all of downtown Nevada City needing sand.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported shutting off their water and the water main breaking.

— Sam Corey