Nevada County Police Blotter: Snowboarder misdials 911 from the slopes
February 19, 2019
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
7:31 a.m. — A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported their car was stuck and they weren't able to move. The caller was advised to call a towing company.
12:10 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported that they needed help charging their electric wheelchair battery.
1:36 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a transient panhandling and covering their face with another person that appears to be with them.
1:28 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive reported that two people were there attempting to sell puppies.
Recommended Stories For You
4:23 p.m. — A caller form Freeman Lane reported misdialing when trying to dial out of their business.
6:15 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported their downstairs neighbor beating on the ceiling. The caller said this was an ongoing issue with the neighbor.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient left his property at the place and was outside the building refusing to leave.
11:38 p.m. — A caller from Ophir Street reported hearing a scraping noise outside of their apartment.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE
Monday
2:29 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a bobtailing truck, stuck on the ice and blocking the roadway.
3:38 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Road reported four people in a yellow Dodge Lancer coming inside and grabbing a thirty pack of beer, and then leaving.
4:22 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported seeing someone smoking a cigarette near a business and seeing possibly another person skulking in the shadows.
8:28 a.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road reported a raccoon in the caller's ductwork.
10:30 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foot Crossing Road reported seeing a cow in the road.
1:23 a.m. — A caller from Fagerlie Road reported a fawn being stuck in their fence. They were able to free it but it appears to have both legs dislocated.
1:29 p.m. — A caller from Sugar Bowl Road reported misdialing 911 while snowboarding.
2:01 p.m. — A caller from I—80 reported seeing a "crapload" of people blocking access to the roadway off of the interstate.
11:20 p.m. — A caller form Galaxy Highway reported that their property was vandalized and oil was dumped on their bed.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
10:23 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported all of downtown Nevada City needing sand.
3:29 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported shutting off their water and the water main breaking.
— Sam Corey
Trending In: Crime
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Man eating poisoned chicken wings asks for Jennifer Aniston’s phone number
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Aggressive driver blows kisses, throws dollars
- Yuba City native allegedly kills girlfriend, self
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Snowboarder misdials 911 from the slopes
- Police: Kinseth murder suspect allegedly moved body, hid evidence
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.