Nevada County Police Blotter: Snapchat school shooting threat reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:34 a.m. — A caller reported a woman was punched in the face by a man, breaking a tooth. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man in a Camaro waving a gun at people. No evidence of brandishing was found.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight involving several people.

6:43 p.m. — A caller reported an 11-year-old girl took a tablet without permission and then left on foot. She was entered into the missing persons system as a runaway. At 9:44 p.m., she had returned and was reportedly punching and kicking the caller. She was cited on unknown charges.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from East Berryhill Drive and East Main Street reported a fight that might be physical involving two men. They were gone when an officer arrived.

11:01 p.m. — A woman reported a man pushed her and threatened to kill her before leaving in a vehicle. At 1:23 a.m. she reported a man beat her up and bit her finger. He was arrested on suspicion of battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday

10:50 a.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported a man cut a 92-year-old woman’s hand. An emergency protective order was issued.

11:17 a.m. — A caller reported an assault involving two juveniles.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill streets reported vandalism to a vehicle.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported vandalism to a vehicle.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported a battery on school property. A juvenile was arrested.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported an elderly male driver hit two vehicles while trying to park, causing minor damage.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a female driver T-boned another car and drove away. There was no damage reported.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported losing $18,000 due to a scam call.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported people loitering and doing drugs. One man had needles under his baseball hat “as if it were a pencil.” They could not be located.

8:24 p.m. — A woman from the 900 block of West Main Street reported she had been shoved into a wood pile.

11:00 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Bank streets reported hearing a physical fight.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from the 2300 block of Nevada City Highway reported “tapping” a drunken woman in the back of the head. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:53 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported the theft of a cell phone from a locked vehicle.

5:19 a.m. — A caller reported seeing a threat about school shootings on Snapchat. The threat appeared to originate in the Midwest. Little Rock, Arkansas, law enforcement was contacted and reported the threat was determined to be a hoax.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Tundra Road reported a fraudulent check.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Clover Leaf Court reported a stray rooster in the basement that could not be caught.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported a fraud in the amount of $8,000.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported the theft of an unregistered tractor.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Mountain House Road reported bank fraud.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reported someone possibly cut the gas line on a vehicle.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from West Ridge Drive reported the theft of a firearm four or five years ago.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported nine people with three vehicles involved in drug activity by the creek.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Nile Street reported a woman screaming for help. She could not be located.

— Liz Kellar