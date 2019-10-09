Nevada County police blotter: Smash and grab burglaries reported at trailheads

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:49 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a two-vehicle collision with minor injuries.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported having been hit by a moving vehicle.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter detained for taking cosmetics. No criminal charges were requested. The girl was educated on the importance of making good life decisions and was released to her father.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported a man sitting in a vehicle, smoking a pipe with aluminum foil. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of cigarettes and the keys to unlock a case.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

4:39 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported an assault.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Snow Tent and North Bloomfield-Graniteville roads reported a burglary.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported PG&E contractors trespassing and cutting trees without permission.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Manzanita Drive and Ridge Road reported a dog bite.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Holland Drive reported a burglary.

2:19 p.m. — A deputy was out with a man with a towel wrapped around his lower half on Highway 49 and Quail Creek Road. No other information was available.

6 p.m. — A caller from Independence Trail reported the back window of a vehicle was broken out and a tablet was taken, along with other items.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Canal Road reported a smashed vehicle window and a wallet stolen.

— Liz Kellar