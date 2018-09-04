Nevada County Police Blotter: Skunk walks in circles before entering shop

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

11:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a woman who may have been going into labor.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported ongoing issues with a person who was there walking back and forth in front of a business. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

7:07 p.m. — A caller reported he was punched in the face by his girlfriend several times while he was driving.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Maryland Drive reported several juveniles yelling, screaming and cussing in the back of a cemetery.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported someone attempting to open the door to the caller's car. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifter. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting and receiving known stolen property.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:33 a.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a customer refusing to leave a bar. The caller called back saying the person was still refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. An additional caller reported needing someone there right then.

2:28 a.m. — A person was stopped on Mill Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

4:15 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Jackass Flats Road and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported hearing a man whispering something like "can't talk." The caller said he was camping and the person was drunk and being violent. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

5:09 a.m. — A caller from Lightfoot Way reported a bear cub at a residence next door sounded as if it was stuck in a dumpster and in distress.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Lost Lane reported his neighbor getting involved in a scam and giving out a lot of money.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Drive reported a skunk walking in circles and then walked into a shop.

3:08 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Lower Grass Valley Road and Gold Flat Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nile Street reported theft of a vehicle.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a woman yelling and screaming by the barbecue pits.

7:28 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of being a nuisance under Nevada City's municipal code.

Saturday

5:10 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Adam Drive. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic or controlled substance for sale.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported a fight between a man and woman. The woman was saying "please stop" and the man standing over her screaming in her face. Two arrests were made, one on charges of public intoxication and obstructing an executive officer, and one on charges of public intoxication.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported a woman passed out earlier but was then awake and yelling.

Sunday

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Spring Street reported a man walking up and down the street telling people they can't park in an open spot.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Upper Park Avenue reported a neighbor handed her a letter that said she was parking in his spot and has since threatened her to remove her vehicle.

Monday

7:37 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Sacramento Street. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

— Ross Maak