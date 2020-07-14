Nevada County police blotter: Skateboarder reported for yelling racist profanities

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

6:49 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported two bodies in the creek. It was just clothing.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported a theft by a person who then was going to make a fraudulent return.

10:13 a.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of an iPhone.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported two men in a physical fight.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported vandalism to a trailer with screens pulled off.

Saturday

2:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man urinating in the street.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman broke into a dumpster area and were fighting with the manager. The situation was mediated.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman refusing to leave. She was arrested on suspicion of using offensive words in public and resisting arrest.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle’s tires.

7:16 p.m. — A man reported the theft of a truck when he parked to retrieve an item from a yard sale. His cell phone was pinged off Allison Ranch Road, but the suspect was not located despite an area search near Wolf Road including a K-9 and helicopters.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a person on the roof of a building, who was gone when an officer arrived.

Sunday

12:02 a.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Scadden Drive reported the theft of a phone. She said she set off its alarm and located the phone in the possession of several transients. A man said he found the phone in the street. The woman called back later to report the SIM card had been stolen.

12:09 p.m. — A woman reported that she was at the Back the Blue rally on Neal and South Auburn streets with her child, and she was tagged on Facebook as a “Nevada County supremist.” The post had been removed.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported having video surveillance of attempted thefts.

10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Leahy Road reported people trying to break into an RV, one of whom was a man with a handgun.

Monday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported the theft of an iPad from an unlocked vehicle while the caller was at a yard sale.

12:31 a.m. — A woman from Bank and South Auburn streets reported a boy on a skateboard yelled racist profanities at her. He could not be located.

4:41 p.m. — A man from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported he got jumped and had his wallet stolen. He was pushed out of his wheelchair and his hands were scraped.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

10:01 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of a credit card.

10:08 a.m. — A man from Bosa Drive reported a roommate snapped and started punching him.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road and Oakwood Drive reported a man with an American flag was throwing rocks at vehicles. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

12:38 p.m. — A woman from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported a drunken man jumped out of the bushes and tried to get into her vehicle.

2:21 p.m. — A caller form Ridge Road and Sunrise Heights reported someone damaged a mailbox last night.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road and Timm Lane reported the theft of a security camera by a restrained party.

6:38 p.m. — A man from Wild Oak Drive reported he was attacked by a pit bull, which drew blood.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from McQuiston Lane reported hearing a scream and then a gunshot. Nothing was located.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from Bald Ridge Road reported trespassers target shooting.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 20 and Cattle Drive reported a man harassing customers, who then was in the garbage. He could not be located. At 10:50 p.m., a man was reported to be asleep in the cardboard recycling. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, violating probation, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from a church on Hollow Way reported someone broke a water fountain.

— Liz Kellar