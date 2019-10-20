Nevada County police blotter: Siri blamed for calling 911

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

12:15 a.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive reported a violently drunken woman causing a disturbance, throwing tables and lamps. She was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

1:32 a.m. — A caller from Peardon Road reported an assault with a man hitting the caller with a fist. The caller hit him back with a rock. The suspect called and said the original caller hit him a dozen times on the head with a rock. Neither man wanted medical attention. A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

2:01 a.m. — A man from Alta Sierra reported he had been threatened at gunpoint the night before.

7:11 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported the fence to a PG&E yard had been cut and items were taken.

10 a.m. — A caller from Kentucky Flat Road reported three loose dogs chasing deer.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a man passed out in a truck. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from Conifer Lane reported the theft of a TV and food.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Roadrunner Drive reported a fraudulent check.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Salcido Lane reported a loose dog had killed all her chickens.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road and Amber Court reported the theft of a wheelbarrow and other items.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Independence Trail reported a man smashed a vehicle window, stole a computer and a purse and fled in a vehicle toward Nevada City. The vehicle could not be located.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Scotten School reported someone had smashed a vehicle window and stolen a purse.

Saturday

12:06 a.m. — A caller could be heard laughing about “butt dialing” 911.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road reported a man on the highway shooting a handgun toward the caller’s house. The report was unfounded.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a parent at the football stadium screaming at people. The parent was escorted out.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported the theft of a water cooler, an antique hand auger and a swamp cooler frame and motor.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge Road reported receiving a fraud call, and requested extra patrols.

3:34 p.m. — A caller who appeared to be a juvenile called 911 and hung up. On call-back, he said he was playing a law enforcement game and Siri dialed 911.

3:55 p.m. — A caller reported finding a bloody bird and “dragon’s head” on a front porch. She called back to report someone was in the residence and left a warning sign made of a hatchet head with teeth, as well as a chopping board out front.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Grey Partridge Lane reported a 5- to 7-year-old girl walked into a house through the back door, hid behind a guitar case and then left. A report was taken.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive reported three juveniles running from a man. The caller had the juveniles in a vehicle and was waiting for contact. A transient had been chasing them but was gone when a deputy arrived. They were released to their parents.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported seeing something orange and blue fly through the sky, like a ball of fire. A caller from Lothlorien Lane reported seeing a green flare or signal sign traveling through the air.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:31 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road and Clay Street reported a female bear and two cubs were knocking over trash cans. They could not be located.

8:01 p.m. — A man from Argall Way reported a man was about to assault him but left when he called 911.

Saturday

3:36 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a woman refusing to leave. At 6:38 p.m., the caller reported she was back. A woman was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man spray-painting a fire hydrant. He was cited on suspicion of vandalism.

— Liz Kellar