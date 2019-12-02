Nevada County police blotter: Shoe-thrower was tired of them laying around

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:39 a.m. — A caller from Melissa Court reported a downed tree.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported someone threw a rock through a window,

12:59 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported the theft of cards from a wallet.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a juvenile caught stealing items. The juvenile was released to a parent.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 near McCourtney Road reported a vehicle into a tree.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a vehicle into a tree.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported juveniles throwing rocks and snowballs at a house.

Thursday

10:17 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a tree blocking the roadway.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole a gift card.

7:21 p.m. — Multiple callers from the Maidu Lane area reported hearing gunshots or firecrackers.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a really drunken man, who was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

Friday

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a wallet.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man tried to steal items and then threatened employees.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a vehicle. It was located and returned to the victim.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man talking gibberish, who was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Saturday

3:04 a.m. — A caller from Scadden Drive reported a stolen purple Honda Accord. A BOLO was issued.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported a theft online.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway made an online report of a theft.

5:12 p.m. — A caller reported a man hit him in the face several times with a closed fist. He did not want medical attention.

Sunday

3:01 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Mill Street reported a person passed out at the wheel of a truck in the middle of the road. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

9:11 a.m. — A man reported another man hit him. The man was arrested on suspicion of battery.

3:01 p.m. — A woman reported a man had held her hostage in her residence before she was able to get away. He was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, vandalism, and refusing to leave when requested to do so by a peace officer.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

10:25 a.m. — A caller from New York Canyon and Madrone Springs roads reported five vehicles and multiple trailers blocking a fire access road.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Buckeye Court reported a man threw a shoe at another man. The victim said the man was tired of shoes sitting at the top of the stairs and threw them down the stairs, hitting him. The suspect said he didn’t know the victim was downstairs.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported the windows of a vehicle were smashed out and horse equipment was taken.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Bush Road reported downed lines.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Crescenzi Place reported three men with rifles and bows and arrows trespassing on private property, who yelled obscenities when confronted.

10:51 p.m. — A caller from Junebug Road reported a teen attacked a woman and man. He said they punched him first. No medical attention was needed.

10:58 p.m. — A caller from Green Acres Drive reported a woman was drunk and causing a disturbance. The suspect called to say she was being beat up and the other party ripped the door off and had a knife. She said she was barricaded in with a desk and wanted the deputy to drive 95 mph to get there quicker. A woman was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

7:23 a.m. — A caller from Heilman Court reported the theft of a wallet.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported a man going through campers’ vehicles, who fled when confronted.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported the theft of an ice chest.

