Nevada County police blotter: Sheriff’s deputies reported for being unhelpful jerks

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:42 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Cole Way reported hearing 10 gunshots.

5:58 a.m. — A woman from New Rome Road and Eaglepine Place reported vandalism to plants.

8:09 a.m. — A caller from Horseshoe Lane reported the theft of a box containing a CPAP machine from a porch.

9:39 a.m. — A woman from Buccaneer Way reported someone threw a rock at her vehicle last night.

9:41 a.m. — A woman from Brookview Drive Circle reported a woman assaulted her, scratching her face.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Chatsworth Lane reported bank fraud.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported the theft of a Smith & Wesson revolver.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Clipper Creek Road reported fraud on an eBay account.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported an elderly man was being scammed to buy gift cards. A store employee had refused to sell him any and told him of the scam.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Trauner Lane reported a man throwing glass into the road and then swinging a crowbar.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported four drunken people in an altercation. It was not physical and no medical attention as needed.

11:49 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported two boys stole two cases of beer and left in a vehicle.

Saturday

12:52 a.m. — A man reported he had gotten his vehicle stuck in the snow near Lower Greenhorn Road the night before, close to a cliff. They had water and warm clothes, but a tow truck could not come get them. A report was taken.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Daffodil Court reported the neighbor’s dogs killed a ram.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Milhous Drive reported a theft.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported a woman in pajamas walking down the highway. A caller from a facility on Comerate Road reported an AWOL 15-year-old girl had been seen on the highway and was being followed by staff. She was taken to the hospital.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Rector and Running Horse roads reported loose vicious dogs in the area. The owner was issued a warning.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported having provided bank information in an internet scam.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Owl Creek and Jones Bar roads reported the possible of a “Weed whip” and tires.

12:01 p.m. — A caller reported a possible party on Quaker Hill Cross and Cedar Springs roads. The CHP was responding for vehicles blocking the road.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from You Bet and Red Dog roads reported the theft of a license plate.

12:38 p.m. — A woman reported a man assaulted her by throwing a chapstick at her and hitting her in the face. The night before he was drunk and threatened to punch her in the face. The parties were currently separated.

12:52 p.m. — A caller reported a truck was stuck on the Buttermilk Bend trail.

2:35 p.m. — A woman reported ongoing animal thefts. She also reported the sheriff’s office to the state Justice Department because they were jerks and not helpful.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane reported a physical fight with the parties currently separated.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

5:54 a.m. — A caller reported a drunken man on Chief Kelly Drive pulled a woman out of bed and caused her to get a bloody nose. The man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Saturday

10:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported someone broke into a room last night and was still there.

10:11 p.m. — A caller from Brock Road reported eight to 10 people having a party.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported a physical fight involving a juvenile. The situation was mediated.

— Liz Kellar