Nevada County police blotter: Sheriff’s deputies reported for being unhelpful jerks
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
1:42 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Cole Way reported hearing 10 gunshots.
5:58 a.m. — A woman from New Rome Road and Eaglepine Place reported vandalism to plants.
8:09 a.m. — A caller from Horseshoe Lane reported the theft of a box containing a CPAP machine from a porch.
9:39 a.m. — A woman from Buccaneer Way reported someone threw a rock at her vehicle last night.
9:41 a.m. — A woman from Brookview Drive Circle reported a woman assaulted her, scratching her face.
11:04 a.m. — A caller from Chatsworth Lane reported bank fraud.
11:19 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported the theft of a Smith & Wesson revolver.
4:29 p.m. — A caller from Clipper Creek Road reported fraud on an eBay account.
6:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported an elderly man was being scammed to buy gift cards. A store employee had refused to sell him any and told him of the scam.
6:33 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Trauner Lane reported a man throwing glass into the road and then swinging a crowbar.
9:40 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported four drunken people in an altercation. It was not physical and no medical attention as needed.
11:49 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported two boys stole two cases of beer and left in a vehicle.
Saturday
12:52 a.m. — A man reported he had gotten his vehicle stuck in the snow near Lower Greenhorn Road the night before, close to a cliff. They had water and warm clothes, but a tow truck could not come get them. A report was taken.
8:33 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Daffodil Court reported the neighbor’s dogs killed a ram.
9:56 a.m. — A caller from Milhous Drive reported a theft.
10:05 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported a woman in pajamas walking down the highway. A caller from a facility on Comerate Road reported an AWOL 15-year-old girl had been seen on the highway and was being followed by staff. She was taken to the hospital.
10:52 a.m. — A caller from Rector and Running Horse roads reported loose vicious dogs in the area. The owner was issued a warning.
11:05 a.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported having provided bank information in an internet scam.
11:38 a.m. — A caller from Owl Creek and Jones Bar roads reported the possible of a “Weed whip” and tires.
12:01 p.m. — A caller reported a possible party on Quaker Hill Cross and Cedar Springs roads. The CHP was responding for vehicles blocking the road.
12:07 p.m. — A caller from You Bet and Red Dog roads reported the theft of a license plate.
12:38 p.m. — A woman reported a man assaulted her by throwing a chapstick at her and hitting her in the face. The night before he was drunk and threatened to punch her in the face. The parties were currently separated.
12:52 p.m. — A caller reported a truck was stuck on the Buttermilk Bend trail.
2:35 p.m. — A woman reported ongoing animal thefts. She also reported the sheriff’s office to the state Justice Department because they were jerks and not helpful.
11:40 p.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane reported a physical fight with the parties currently separated.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
5:54 a.m. — A caller reported a drunken man on Chief Kelly Drive pulled a woman out of bed and caused her to get a bloody nose. The man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.
Saturday
10:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported someone broke into a room last night and was still there.
10:11 p.m. — A caller from Brock Road reported eight to 10 people having a party.
11:11 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported a physical fight involving a juvenile. The situation was mediated.
— Liz Kellar
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.