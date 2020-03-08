Nevada County police blotter: Several victims reporting gift card scams

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:22 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking through vehicle windows.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported a stolen vehicle. It was returned to its owner.

2:32 p.m. — A woman from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported someone kicked in her vehicle door.

2:40 p.m. — A caller reported a driver blowing through stop signs and nearly hitting other vehicles, driving down Brunswick Road to Nevada City Highway.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a stolen license plate.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported a man breaking into mailboxes every day.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of West Main Street reported a customer left without paying the tab. He said he had an emergency but would return to pay the bill.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported having been scammed by a caller who said they were someone from “corporate” and needed cash taken out of the drawer to buy gift cards. The victim bought $317.85 in gift cards and gave the scammer the numbers.

Saturday

12:53 a.m. — A man at a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported having been assaulted by another man, who pushed him. The victim was gone when an officer arrived.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported someone cut mailboxes down.

1:13 p.m. — A man at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a woman grabbed him by the throat.

4:08 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported drug activity and requested extra patrols.

4:49 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone possibly let air out of his tire.

6:09 p.m. — A caller reported four juveniles were throwing toilet paper all over the playground at Minnie Park. They were gone when an officer arrived. There were rocks in the bathrooms, stuck in the toilets. The park was secured and Public Works was notified.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a woman was stealing lightbulbs and trying to get in the back door.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman was outside pushing people.

Sunday

3:42 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a drunken man tearing up an apartment, who then passed out.

5:54 a.m. — A caller from Stacey Lane and South Auburn Street reported a person who was a drug user was blowing leaves at 3 a.m.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

9:36 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive and Ladino Avenue reported the theft of a cellphone.

10:13 a.m. — A man from Pleasant Valley Road reported fraudulent activity on his credit card.

10:17 a.m. — A caller from Forest Springs Drive reported the theft of a package.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane reported a downed power line.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Ranch Road reported a possible marijuana grow in a greenhouse on the property. No sign of trespassing was located.

11:46 a.m. — A woman reported slanderous Facebook posts.

12:47 p.m. — A man from Naomi Way reported being scammed out of gift cards.

1:50 p.m. — A woman from Francis Drive reported a man claiming to be helping with her computer scammed her, after she gave him approximately $300-400. Her bank stopped the transfer.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported being recorded by a neighbor, who was refusing to leave. At 3:16 p.m., a caller reported a neighbor took a camera out of his hand, broke the lens and hurt his thumb.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Kiwi Road reported a man came out of the bushes who seemed to be under the influence of something, and wanted to talk about wood.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pleasant Valley Road reported an assault.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported hearing a fight with yelling and slapping.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Palmer Road reported a woman was hitting people and there was blood everywhere. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, and a man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Court reported hearing several dozen gunshots. Nothing was located.

Saturday

12:22 p.m. — Several callers reported a vehicle went off the road on Highway 49 at Independence Trail.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Juvenile Hall reported an assault that occurred the day before.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and Empire Star Mine roads reported a group of people fighting in the street, with a person throwing things out of a vehicle and yelling and two people running down the street. A man reported having been attacked by three men and a woman. A caller said a man jumped in his car and said, “Get out of here, they’re after me,” and then the three suspects pulled him out of the car. One of them hit the caller in the head. A report was taken.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Auburn roads reported an assault.

11:07 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a hippie man yelling and trying the doors. Another caller reported he was demolishing a fence.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from the hospital requested a welfare check after a woman who seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance brought a girl in and said she had a dream something was wrong with her child, and the doctor would understand if he was a man of God. They could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:04 p.m. — A caller from Grove Street reported a neighbor throwing a “rager.”

Saturday

1:46 a.m. — A woman from North Pine Street reported someone took her wallet, keys and phone while she was at a bar.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a possibly stolen vehicle.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from a business on North Pine Street reported two shoplifting incidents.

— Liz Kellar