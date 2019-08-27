Nevada County Police Blotter: Several cited for leaving dogs n cars

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:21 a.m. — A man at the hospital reported an assault from the night before in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man hit the caller’s vehicle with a cart and gave false information.

12 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a vehicle and PlayStation. The vehicle was located in Sacramento County.

1:38 p.m. — A woman from South Church and West Main streets reported a man reached for her chest while she was walking by. She could not be re-contacted to confirm the incident.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported people talking about finding a body. Nothing was located during an area check.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the shoplifting of two drinks, two sandwiches and a salad.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a wheelchair handing out marijuana to a group of people loitering under a tree. They were moving along.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a dog possibly in distress in a vehicle. It was taken to the animal shelter.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported finding a syringe in the dog park area.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported seeing a vehicle driving with a toddler on the dash. It was gone when an officer arrived.

Monday

12 p.m. — A caller reported possible child abuse.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a runaway girl, who was located at the library.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a dog in distress in a vehicle with the windows down 1 inch. The owner was cited.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a dog in a hot car with the windows down. The temperature in the vehicle was measured at 105 degrees. The owner was cited on suspicion of leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a man shooting up drugs in the bathroom.

3:08 p.m. — A woman from Condon Park reported a man crashed her car.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported six juveniles buying drugs. Three were contacted and had some marijuana. They were counseled and advised of park rules.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a 16 year old vomiting out of a vehicle, who appeared drugged. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and violating probation.

5:51 p.m. — A man at Dee Mautino Park was reportedly found with an open container of beer. He was counseled.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported finding drug paraphernalia in the bathroom.

Tuesday

6:41 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man in a truck chasing another man on foot. They could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a mail scam.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Spanish Mine Road reported tweakers trespassing on private property.

2:19 p.m. — A caller reported a woman overdosing on meth. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported having been threatened by a man with a knife.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from German Bar Road reported dirt bikers trespassing on private property.

8:16 p.m. — A woman from Rough and Ready Highway reported someone has been putting dirt on her car door handles for three months. She was advised on the use of 911.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:09 a.m. — A caller from Pine Street reported vandalism to the bridge.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a group of men in a physical fight. They were gone when an officer arrived.

— Liz Kellar