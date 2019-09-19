Nevada County police blotter: Several callers report Social Security scam

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a theft.

7:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way requested pickup for dirty needles.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a fence had been cut and items stolen.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported the theft of an ATV.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the emergency room reported an assault victim. The incident happened n the parking lot and was witnessed by staff. A report was taken.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a cell phone.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Whiting and South Auburn streets reported a car speeding and driving in circles in the church parking lot. It was gone when an officer arrived.

3:49 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of credit cards.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man trying to get into vehicles.

Thursday

6:47 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a vehicle spinout.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

1 a.m. — A caller from Wolf and Combie roads reported a woman screaming, saying she had been raped and her belly had been cut open. She sounded like she was on drugs and said her daughter had been crucified on the side of the road. She was contacted and did not need medical attention.

6:14 a.m. — A caller from La Noria Court reported a fawn stuck on a wrought iron fence with one leg impaled.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported an assault that occurred last weekend.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Marmot Court reported mail theft.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Place reported five dogs charged at him as he walked by. He was bitten by a pit bull.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Los Altos Lane reported hearing an argument and two gunshots. Nothing was located.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Country Downs reported giving a scammer her Social Security number.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Clear Creek Place reported a dog was attacked by the neighbor’s dogs. This was not the first attack.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Wayfarer Court reported the theft of items.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from West Hacienda Drive reported giving information in a Social Security scam.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported hearing gunshots and two vehicles speeding away. The incidents appeared unrelated with the shots coming from the gun range.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported her vehicle had been keyed in the parking lot.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Broad Street reported a truck rolled off the on-ramp and then left the scene.

— Liz Kellar