Nevada County Police Blotter: Self-identified drama queen calls cops on boyfriend

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:38 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported the theft of a vehicle, which was subsequently recovered.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Butler Street reported identity theft.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man acting crazy and refusing to get off heavy equipment. He was in a loader and threatening to kill the caller. The man claimed he owned the tractor. He was advised to stay off the property and take any property dispute to court.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a stolen iPad.

12:30 p.m. — A woman reported her boyfriend was trying to steal her dog. She said she is aware she is a drama queen. They were both OK and were working on a solution to their issues.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man tried to cash a stolen check and fled. He could not be located.

2:07 p.m. — A woman reported her dead husband was trying to kill her. She was admonished for making annoying phone calls.

4:24 p.m. — A man from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a prescription lockbox containing suboxone from a vehicle.

4:47 p.m. — A man reported another man chased him with a big stick and challenged him to a fight.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported three people siphoning gas out of a vehicle. A woman was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, one man was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and criminal conspiracy, and a second man was arrested on charges of vehicle theft, criminal conspiracy and violating probation.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man put items in his pocket and walked out. No charges were requested.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 Barby Drive reported someone tried to get into an unlocked vehicle.

11:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported having been bitten by a dog.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a physical fight involving multiple people. A woman called to report someone punched her car and caused a dent.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported elder abuse and assault, with a man admitting hitting the victim in the face. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and elder abuse.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported several geese had been hit.

1:13 p.m. — A woman reported a large bulldog camped on her back porch that was really disrupting her day. It could not be located.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Haskell Road reported a man borrowed a truck and was now refusing to return it.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Murchie Mine roads reported a vehicle driving at high speed that took out a mailbox.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Smith Road reported a man on the shoulder screaming at traffic and using a finger gun on himself. He said he had walked here from Sacramento and was going back to where he came from.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a physical fight with a man hitting another man with a chain before leaving. A report was taken.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from School Street and Sweetland Road reported an ongoing issue with bombs or mortars being discharged once or twice a night for the last month.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 in North San Juan reported a group of people throwing bottles at passing cars.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Grove Street reported a dog attack.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Long and Adams streets reported reckless driving by what sounds like little Japanese cars. Officers were asked to go talk to them about driving properly.

— Liz Kellar