Nevada County Police Blotter: Screaming uncle now sleeping

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:21 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported theft of a tablet from a work truck.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a motorcycle was dumped off the previous afternoon.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported she hit some rebar in the parking lot that ripped off her bumper.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a neighbor hit the caller's house with a vehicle.

Recommended Stories For You

3:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported someone in the pharmacy who had been told not to return multiple times. Two arrests were made, one on two charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, failure to appear and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. The second on charges of trespassing and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a transient in a courtyard.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported four or five transient men in the bushes talking about a person they "burned really good" according to the caller.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported hearing someone screaming. Contact was made and they said their drunk uncle had been screaming but fell asleep.

Wednesday

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Second Street reported many people in a fight, saying they have a knife, a bat and have bashed the windows on a vehicle. One report was a woman stabbed herself. An arrest was made on charges of vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon that wasn't a firearm.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

5:47 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported loud construction noise at a power company's staging area. The caller said they were not supposed to be doing construction before 7 a.m. and said the lights were on all night.

6:58 a.m. — A caller from Goldcone Drive reported someone made entry into her residence and stole dogs from the property.

7:52 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported people in the road and when the caller tried to drive past a dog went in front of the vehicle causing him to have to slam on his brakes. The caller said one of the people punched his vehicle twice.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Cottontail Way reported theft of an over-the-shoulder bag with a computer inside.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a man and woman in the lobby. The man said they were together and the woman said they weren't. The caller said the woman looks uncomfortable according to another employee. The caller called back saying the people are together and everything was fine. The woman didn't want him telling her what to do so he sat down.

2:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Magnolia Road and Combie Road reported a driver swerving all over the road.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a dumped stolen trailer on his property. He said he had the trailer hitched to his truck and had moved it further onto the property.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from Nancy Way reported she could hear a man yelling for someone to get out of his car. There was also a woman heard.

11:56 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported numerous phone calls leaving voicemails threatening the caller and his wife.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Broad Street reported a woman attempting to tow a trailer and seemed to be having difficulty.

7:50 p.m. ­— A caller from Cabin Street reported a couple having a fight under the freeway.

9:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Grove Street and Nevada Street reported a man peering around vehicles and stumbling and walking through yards.

— Ross Maak