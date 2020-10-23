Nevada County police blotter: Scammer wanted $9,999 to get grandson out of jail

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

2:19 a.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported a car full of 15- to 18-year-old suspects were threatening his son with an AirSoft gun. They had come to the apartment but fled when confronted. They could not be located.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman lying face down on the concrete.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man lying in front of the door, passed out. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a duvet cover and towels.

2:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sutton Way reported a caller asked for $9,999 to get a grandson out of jail.

3:26 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man who had stolen alcohol from a business that morning and come back. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

5:14 p.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a man jumping into traffic with a stick.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported the theft of a check.

8:13 p.m. — A man from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman kicked him out of his vehicle and took it. He said she was not licensed to drive and had a small child with her.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Partridge Road reported hearing a gunshot, screaming and a car horn. It was a traffic accident involving two vehicles.

11:14 p.m. — A vehicle failed to yield and was being driven at speeds over 80 mph on Brunswick Road and Woodberry Pines. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

5:03 a.m. — A woman from Countrywood Lane wanted a welfare check on herself, claiming she has been deputized and is just trying to follow the oath.

7:07 a.m. — A caller from East Drive reported possible squatters in a vacant house. No one was located.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from a juvenile facility on Reader Ranch Road reported a physical fight with nine people involved. Staff was trying to separate the fighters and punches were being thrown. Law enforcement was then fighting with the suspects. A report was taken.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from Fawn Hill Drive reported finding fraudulent accounts had been opened in the caller’s name.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported the theft of items from a side yard.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Waterfall Lane reported finding an ex-girlfriend in the house who then took off, possibly taking some marijuana plants.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported mail theft that included personal checks.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Tree Top Circle reported the theft of medication and cash from his home.

9:42 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Matas Wecks Drive reported a motorcycle accident. The victim was taken to the hospital.

10 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported an assault.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:02 a.m. — A woman at a business on Broad Street reported an off-shift employee was very drunk, picked her up and threw her into a door and then tried to throw her down the stairs. She said her hand might be broken and she would go to the ER in the morning. A man also was injured.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from North Pine and Cottage streets reported the theft of a piece of artwork that was valued at $15,000 from the back yard.

— Liz Kellar