Nevada County Police Blotter: Roseville Police call twice, ask to whom they’re speaking

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:22 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road reported an erratic driver. The caller had been following and had a video of the driver passing on a double yellow and almost hitting someone head on. The caller said the driver did this every day around that time. The caller approached the driver and was advised not to. The caller got into a disturbance with the driver. A citation was issued.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported hearing screaming and a heated verbal disturbance. The caller only heard one man but saw a woman go over there. The caller said it was intermittent, but when she heard it it sounded like a man screaming at the top of his lungs.

12:46 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of West McKnight Way. An arrest was made on charges of vehicle theft, forging or altering a vehicle registration, resisting a public officer and possession of burglary tools.

2:27 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Gold Hill Drive reported receiving information from a man who called saying there was a woman with a newborn in a vehicle smoking crank.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported theft of hats from a store. The hats were recovered by a store employee and officers were asked to tell the person not to return to the business.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman kept calling and ringing the doorbell.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glenbrook Drive reported a transient squatting at a vacant residence.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man with his dog making threats to the caller after the man's dog bit him.

10:06 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick road reported someone in front of a business who was very drunk or on drugs just left in a vehicle with duct tape all over it.

Friday

1:08 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a woman outside screaming "stop it, help me" and a man saying "shut up."

4:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone drew inappropriate things on the wall in chalk. The caller was requesting someone clean it up before school started.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

1 a.m. — A caller from Roseville Police requested to know who they just transferred this call to. They were informed it was the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. She said "Oh interesting" and disconnected.

1:24 a.m. — A caller from Roseville Police requested to know who they called again. Their line for suicide prevention went directly to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office for some reason. The Roseville Police would investigate further.

7:43 a.m. — A caller from the South Yuba River bridge reported a rockslide into the highway. Another caller reported a slide starting toward the Independence Trail.

8:57 a.m. — A caller from Frontier Lane reported slashed tires.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported someone cut a basement lock and went inside. Nothing seemed to be taken.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a burglary. The caller said they were in the process of moving in and when she arrived the door was kicked in.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Hanley Drive reported someone stole a package off a porch.

1:08 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Retrac Way and Harley Court reported a neighbor's black bull was loose.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Capitol Drive reported walking her dog when two unleashed dogs both came up and attacked her dog, then the dogs' owner threatened to kill the caller when she told him to leash his dogs. He pointed his cane in the caller's face and said, "I'm going to kill you."

9:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Alta Sierra Drive and Dog Bar Road said when she was coming home she saw a man jump into a gully and hide in the trees.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:15 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Gold Flat Road reported an erratic driver swerving and unsafely passing.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cottage Street reported two people playing loud music and doing drugs. The caller asked them to turn down their music and saw them shooting up in the front seat.

— Ross Maak