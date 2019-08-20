Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Roofio’ reportedly selling ketamine in bar

Grass Valley Police Department

11:02 a.m. — A woman reported her husband was acting crazy and took the bedroom door off. He was upset because she slams the bedroom door. The issue was mediated.

11:17 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a man and a woman in a fight, with the woman then sitting on the side of the road screaming. The man was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle hit a gas pump.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported juveniles drinking alcohol near the picnic table area. They were gone when an officer arrived.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported graffiti on top of a dumpster. The graffiti mentioned a strong dislike of police.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a dumpster digging around and possibly smoking.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

8:35 a.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported a destructive pig in the yard.

9 a.m. — A caller from Horton Street reported a man in the middle of the street who threw ropes at a vehicle when it passed him.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from Laurentian Way reported a computer fraud for $9,450.

11 a.m. — A caller from Black Road reported vandalism to a steel pole in a front yard.

3:31 p.m. — A woman from Cherokee Street reported the theft of an iPad when it fell off a car roof.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported mailbox vandalism.

5:58 p.m. — A woman from Pekolee Drive reported the theft of packages.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a man and a woman pulled into a driveway. The woman claimed to be interested in a slide in the front yard, asking if it were for sale.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from Carey Drive reported a runaway girl.

9:09 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported trespassers who broke the meter lock on private property.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Suzanne and Cedar ways reported a man who might be drunk lying in the middle of the road. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

Nevada City Police Department

4:28 a.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported hearing a woman screaming. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and resisting arrest.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a man selling ketamine who got a woman “super high” and was hitting on her. He reportedly has long black hair and goes by the name “Roofio.”

11:49 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported people scavenging with LED lights. They were gone when an officer arrived.

