Nevada County Police Blotter: Rood Center deals with bat

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:47 a.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported theft of credit cards the previous day, saying she was at a downtown business that day and suspected two pre-teens.

8:54 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported someone near a bank yelling and disturbing customers. The man had a jar in his hand.

10:14 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Bruinswick Road and Maltman Drive reported theft from the previous week. The caller said a banner for Music in the Mountains home tour was stolen. A report was taken.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stewart Street reported a customer came in irate, yelling, then her husband came in and punched him.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported two or three people approached staff saying they were looking for plastic for shelter from the rain. The people were on foot with a shopping cart.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a crash at the DMV. The caller said she had been at the DMV for two hours and went out to her vehicle to find it damaged. The DMV manager watched surveillance and determined damage didn't occur in the DMV lot.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported three young women vandalized a bathroom at a business, attempted to steal groceries and sped off.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported a woman came to her door and told her she worked for Vista Energy. The caller said the woman asked to see her PG&E bill which the caller didn't provide. The caller believed it was a scam.

6:05 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Olympia Park Road reported someone panhandling, yelling at passersby to give him money and holding up a sign.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a woman missing a sock and very drunk, causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. The woman was admonished for trespassing.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported six transients hanging out in front of a business drinking. The caller said her customers were calling and complaining.

7:47 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Bennett Street reported a man staggering into traffic with a bottle of whiskey. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported someone came out of a restroom with a bloody face causing a disturbance. Officers were unable to locate the person.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Tuesday

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported neighbors put their trash cans on the caller's property. The caller said she photographed the incident.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Rodeo Flat Road reported she just left her residence and saw a vehicle driving slowly through the area. The caller felt the people may be casing the neighborhood.

12:38 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Combie Road and Darkhorse Drive requested a welfare check on three horses that were laying down.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Henson Way requested pick up of paraphernalia left behind by a person in the house he was living in. The property was collected.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported his landlord drained his 2,000 gallon water tank. Officers found it was a landlord/tenant issue.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a bat within the halls of the Rood Center. The caller said the bat was located on the second floor at the end of the left hallway. An addition call reported a bat in the assessor's office. The bat was captured and released.

6:03 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Washington Road reported a transient man littering the area with garbage and fecal matter.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a disturbance with an ex over a child going out of state and custody paperwork.

9:24 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive said she may be being nosey but the lights and music were on at the post office and that was normally not the case. The caller hung up when put on hold. The post office was quiet when officers arrived.

10:20 p.m. — A person on Rough and Ready Highway was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported a neighbor's renter was making threats to kill her father with a shovel and bury the evidence.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:28 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Uren Street reported her dogs were barking and she thought someone jumped over her locked gate in the front onto her property. The caller also heard pounding at a neighbor's house.

— Ross Maak