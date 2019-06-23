Nevada County Police Blotter: River rescue requested, victims OK

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:44 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street requested extra patrols due to possible prowlers.

11:13 a.m. — A man wanted his property returned and wanted to talk to someone who gives a rat’s tail.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling at people and lying on the sidewalk. He was admonished.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a large fight with someone yelling about a knife. No one was located.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drunken man refusing to leave, who was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a vehicle hit a wall.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen ID.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Helen Drive reported a vehicle hit a fence and drove away. A report was taken.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man in a black trench coat touching women and following them, who had been locked out of a business. He was issued a warning.

10:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Berryman Street reported a creepy guy in the bushes.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

3:13 a.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a baby deer trapped in a propane enclosure. It was freed from the fencing and reunited with its mother.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Dolores Drive reported a shirtless man with his pants down yelling at cars. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a neighbor’s dog “fence fighting” with other dogs. A report was taken.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Rolling Hills Court reported an assault.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported identity theft.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Glen Meadow Drive reported identity theft.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Wanderer Road reported a possible attempted break-in to a garage.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Gracie roads reported the theft of a sign at the Cascade Canal trail.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Campground requested a river rescue of four people on the South Fork of the Yuba River. At 4:35 p.m. they were located and were OK.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Loop reported a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be from Social Security.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and Sweet Gum Lane reported a vacant home possibly had been ransacked.

Saturday

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Pinnacle Lane reported a forgery.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported possible trespassers. The people were picking up trash and moving along.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported about 50 people who were drunk and causing a disturbance, refusing to be quiet.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:53 a.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a burglary to a vehicle.

9:33 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported a Maserati speeding up and down the road.

4 p.m. — A caller from Long Street reported a truck being driven with a flat tire. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported the theft of a purse from a locked vehicle, with a rock thrown through the window.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported a man stole new Carhartt boots.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported an intoxicated woman who crawled over a fence, yelling obscenities and banging on car windows. She could not be located.

Saturday

5:15 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported someone yelling at a man for urinating in front of children.

— Liz Kellar