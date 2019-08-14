Nevada County Police Blotter: Resident reports ruckus

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:01 a.m. — A man from Neal and Mill streets was complaining about other people’s lifestyles and shouting expletives at them in an attempt to belittle them.

9:31 a.m. — A woman reported suspects killed her via a broken heart and were using her vehicle as a drug car.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Harris Street reported a transient camp with people barbecuing at night.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a stolen bicycle.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street and Doris Drive reported a red Mustang racing up and down the street.

3:42 p.m. — A caller reported people growing marijuana in violation of the city ordinance. They agreed to remove a plant.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a drunken man with a small service dog who claimed he had a gun when employees asked for his service papers. He was contacted and did not have a weapon.

4:23 p.m. — A man on Mill Street reported he has been squirted in the face with an unknown substance, possibly by a small squirt gun.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a backpack blower from the bed of a truck.

7:27 p.m. — A woman reported a man had spit in her face. A report was taken.

8:06 p.m. — Multiple callers from Ridge Road and Ryans Lane reported a black plume of smoke, which was found to be a burn pile.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a ruckus.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a drunk driver who was trying to give alcohol to people. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported increased drug activity and harassment of customers. Extra patrols were requested.

Wednesday

6:51 a.m. — A caller from Scadden Avenue reported a man going through people’s trash. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

6:51 a.m. — A caller from Joey Court reported four men partaking in drug activities. They could not be located.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Graniteville reported 12 cows loose in the town that might eat people’s gardens. The caller was going to scare them off.

9:29 a.m. — A woman from Ridge Road reported being followed by a Mustang for the last 30 minutes, even through she had been driving in circles. The car could not be located.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Live Oak Lane reported the theft of a package containing six boxes of string lights worth $260.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported someone dug a 20-foot hole on private property.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man in the emergency room with an wrist injury from having been pushed down. A report was taken.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill School reported the theft of gas.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road and Highway 20 reported the theft of mail with boxes broken open and mail all over the ground.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:21 p.m. — A caller from Lindley Avenue reported people rummaging through trash.

— Liz Kellar