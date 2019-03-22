Nevada County Police Blotter: Reportedly drunk man just had a limp

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:21 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported someone just took a swing at a man.

2:12 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Bennett Street and Kidder Avenue. A person was arrested on charges of violating post release community supervision.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported shoplifting just occurred. The suspect took a can of beer, the brand was unknown.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boundy Court requested to speak to whoever took her to the hospital so she can give them a gift. She was provided with the non-emergency fire number.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man flipping out and scaring people, yelling about a cell phone. Officers found the subject cooperative.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported two transients outside, hanging out and lighting fires.

7:33 p.m. ­— A caller near the corner of Olympia Park Road and Sutton Way reported four transients with a dog panhandling. An arrest was made on charges of bringing alcohol or drugs into jail, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

7:43 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and South Auburn Street reported a very intoxicated man stumbling around on the on ramp into traffic. Officers found the person wasn't intoxicated, just had a limp.

10:52 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road reported a verbally abusive man calling saying he was ill. Cal Fire cleared the scene because they were unable to locate the man earlier but he was calling back yelling at them. An arrest was made on charges of assault on a person by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Friday

2:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone inside the store asking people for rides. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing and shoplifting.

Nevada City Sheriff's Office

Thursday

4:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lime Kiln Road and Duggans Road reported someone pointing a green laser at cars.

7:13 a.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported someone stealing mail in the area.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Gleko Road reported theft of packages.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Tall Oak Place reported a man in a garage and the caller wanted him removed. The man had knives and a pistol possibly in his coat pocket. The man was then taking one of the caller's son's bikes from the garage. An arrest was made on charges of burglary.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Shannon Way reported a possible rabid fox on her driveway, shaking and unable to walk well.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man who stole from their store last week was back in the store.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported her partner was trying to take the tires of her vehicle. The caller said she didn't want him driving her vehicle but he paid for the wheels so he was taking them. The caller later advised the man had stopped.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:01 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported two people holding down a drunk man by a business and was trying to break windows. An argument was heard in the background. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

2:07 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported people lunging at garbage cans and knocking them over, as well as several broken vehicle mirrors and a bent wiper. Officers were unable to locate any subjects.

7:50 a.m. — A caller from Nivens Lane reported a rock thrown threw a driver's side window.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from East Broad Street reported a driver's side mirror ripped almost completely off.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a side mirror broken on a vehicle.

— Ross Maak