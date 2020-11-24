Nevada County police blotter: Registered psychic wants welfare check on ‘bad energy’ house, not sure of address
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
8:23 a.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported a man throwing rocks and metal objects at trees, and “beating everything.” He was gone when an officer arrived.
9:40 a.m. — A man at Condon Park reported a woman was vandalizing his camp.
9:48 a.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported hearing muffled screaming from inside a vehicle with blacked-out windows. A man inside the vehicle had refused to pop the hood and said it was “screamo” music. He could not be located.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a confrontation after asking a man and woman to leave their camp. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and violating post-release community supervision.
11:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Rad reported a customer was trying to activate a stolen phone. A report was taken.
12:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported shoplifting.
2:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man and a woman bowling in the road. A broken bowling ball was collected.
2:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a transformer had been “tagged.”
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
1:19 a.m. — A woman from Dalewood Way reported two men had repeatedly trespassed on her property and were on the deck. No one was located.
1:55 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported a man attacked another man.
2:14 p.m. — A woman from La Sierra Drive reported someone stole money from her unemployment account.
3 p.m. — A caller from Bradford Drive reported a computer scam involving Amazon gift cards.
3:11 p.m. — A caller from Empire Mine State Park reported a burglary to a vehicle.
3:47 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported dogs kept getting out and just chased an elderly woman in a wheelchair.
5:18 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile selling drugs on Snapchat.
6:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tammy Way reported a customer who has not paid and who is refusing to leave.
7:58 p.m. — A woman requested a welfare check on a house from which she is reading bad energy. She said she is registered as a psychic with the Reno police. She was unsure of the correct address, however.
8:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Omega Road reported a vehicle 20 feet down an embankment, No injuries were reported.
11:37 p.m. — A woman from Sunset Ridge Drive reported suspicious red and white lights, then called back to say it was Christmas lights down the street.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
9:52 p.m. — A vehicle located on Zion Street was confirmed as having been stolen from Auburn.
— Liz Kellar
