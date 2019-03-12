Nevada County Police Blotter: Raccoon reportedly running around in circles

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

11:40 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle with a man who appeared to be passed out in the driver's seat.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man on the sidewalk that looked unable to stand and was talking to himself. Officers were unable to locate the man.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stumbling around and crawling up the stairs near a business. The man was advised to leave the property.

Tuesday

2:11 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported people going through a jeep in the yard. An arrest was made on charges of burglary in the second degree, failure to appear, receiving known or stolen property and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

3:52 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported her friend texted her saying a man was banging on the door.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:52 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Alta Street and Dolores Drive reported a woman screaming obscenities at passing cars for the past 30 minutes.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported a man just fell in her yard. The man was then stumbling in the road. The caller believed the man was on drugs or drunk.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported trespassers on the property. The caller had found survey marks on her property and there was a Mustang abandoned on the property as well. The caller said the people had a history of being on the property without permission.

1 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a raccoon running around in circles. Officers were unable to locate the raccoon.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road and Dutch Flat Trail reported her vehicle's window was smashed and her purse taken while she was hiking.

3:50 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lake Very Purdon Road and Misty Meadow Lane reported someone possibly going through mailboxes.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported hearing nine shots about two minutes ago.

10:28 p.m. — A woman was heard saying oh my God. There was no answer on callback.

NEvada City Police Department

Monday

12:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Uren Street and Nevada Street reported burglary to her vehicle on Saturday night. The passenger window was broken.

— Ross Maak