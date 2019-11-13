Nevada County police blotter: ‘Provocatively dressed’ visitor greeted with gun

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:43 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a 13-year-old girl pulled out a switchblade and then ran away when confronted. At 12:17 p.m., a caller from another business on Mill Street reported she was inside brandishing a knife. The item was determined to be a comb. At 1:08 p.m., a caller from a third business reported the girl stole from the store and was running down the street. She was taken to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported someone shot a kitchen window with a BB gun.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man driving a truck hit a mailbox and left the scene. He was contacted and determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man pushed his way inside and was refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported check theft.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a runaway juvenile, who was located and cited.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man stole food and possibly leggings. The food was returned.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported the possible theft of a vehicle title.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

2:59 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported repeated instances of people outside a girl’s window looking inside. No one was located.

4:17 a.m. — A man from Blackledge Road reported there was a knock on his door and a young woman “dressed provocatively” was there. He answered the door with his home defense pistol. There were three or four people on the deck and they fled, leaving in a vehicle.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported trespassing and drug selling.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Kingswood Court reported items stolen from a locked shed.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Cottrell Road reported a neighbor took a cat and would not return it.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Alta Vista Drive reported the theft of a package.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road and South Ponderosa Way reported a drug dealer in the area.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Court reported a mail theft.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man who fell during a family dispute. He would not talk to law enforcement.

5:02 p.m. — A woman reported a vehicle spun its tires in front of her house. She said the people in the car were associated with a gang and deal marijuana, and it was a hate crime because of her race. She described the driver as a pimply faced teenage boy.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a car spinning in circles in the parking lot.

7:35 p.m. — A man from Success Cross Road reported a man approached him and said he was lost, and he told him to scram.

7:48 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported a man punched her in the shoulder and back, and a woman slammed her into a door. She did not need medical attention and the parties were separated.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported the theft of a wallet.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of checks from a vehicle.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported a woman going through vehicles on the property.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a woman tried to offer him drugs. She could not be located.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Nevada and Sacramento streets reported a man in an orange jumpsuit running up the street. He could not be located.

— Liz Kellar