Nevada County police blotter: Potato thrower could not be located

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

1:23 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported someone had been throwing potatoes at her vehicle. While at the scene, the officer saw a potato being thrown from across the street, but no one was located during an area check.

6:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a bear and cub.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone shot out the front windows with a pellet gun the previous night.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported stolen mail on a trail, which was collected.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a bottle of Jack Daniels. He was advised against trespassing.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a theft by a man. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a man trying to break in to get medical prescriptions. He was banging on doors and windows and had set off a car alarm and then was kicking a door. He could not be located.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported seeing a man climbing a fence, who then fled. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

5:14 a.m. — A caller from Vernon Way and Ridge Road reported a large bear in the area.

6:10 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported vandalism.

9:31 a.m. — A woman from Morningside Way reported harassment from a possible ex-boyfriend that had been going on for a couple of years.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported a fight and vandalism to a vehicle.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported credit card fraud.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported the theft of a phone.

1:53 p.m. — A man from McDaniel Road reported having been thrown to the ground by another man.

2:12 p.m. — A man from Minnow Way reported having been the victim of a text message scam. He had provided financial information, but had contacted his bank and did not lose any money.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 and Brunswick Drive reported a drug deal. The vehicle involved could not be located.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a mountain lion on the disc golf course. It could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Lindley Avenue and Brock Road reported graffiti on the sidewalk.

— Liz Kellar