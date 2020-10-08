Nevada County police blotter: Potato thrower could not be located
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
1:23 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported someone had been throwing potatoes at her vehicle. While at the scene, the officer saw a potato being thrown from across the street, but no one was located during an area check.
6:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a bear and cub.
9:03 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported someone shot out the front windows with a pellet gun the previous night.
1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported stolen mail on a trail, which was collected.
1:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a bottle of Jack Daniels. He was advised against trespassing.
3:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a theft by a man. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
3:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a man trying to break in to get medical prescriptions. He was banging on doors and windows and had set off a car alarm and then was kicking a door. He could not be located.
11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported seeing a man climbing a fence, who then fled. He could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
5:14 a.m. — A caller from Vernon Way and Ridge Road reported a large bear in the area.
6:10 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported vandalism.
9:31 a.m. — A woman from Morningside Way reported harassment from a possible ex-boyfriend that had been going on for a couple of years.
9:53 a.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road reported a fight and vandalism to a vehicle.
10:53 a.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported credit card fraud.
11:12 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported the theft of a phone.
1:53 p.m. — A man from McDaniel Road reported having been thrown to the ground by another man.
2:12 p.m. — A man from Minnow Way reported having been the victim of a text message scam. He had provided financial information, but had contacted his bank and did not lose any money.
6:14 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 and Brunswick Drive reported a drug deal. The vehicle involved could not be located.
8:09 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a mountain lion on the disc golf course. It could not be located.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
9:10 a.m. — A caller from Lindley Avenue and Brock Road reported graffiti on the sidewalk.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User