Nevada County police blotter: Possible human remains were animal bones

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

12:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Fairmont Drive reported someone tampered with a generator. A tarp had been removed but no damage was located. Extra patrols were requested.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported four or five ballcap-wearing boys with skateboards asked the caller to buy them cigarettes, and had been climbing the announcer’s box poles. They were leaving when an officer arrived.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a possible wire fraud.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a theft. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, possessing stolen property and being drunk in public.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported two men who appeared to be up to no good.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Crown Point Circle reported the theft of a phone.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported a hit-and-run.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Oliver Lane reported a possible drug exchange.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported detaining a shoplifter.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

12:29 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and North Star Mine roads reported a man lying on the ground with his pants down around his ankles. He could not be located.

9:17 a.m. — A woman reported finding what she believed to be human remains on a trail off Prospector Road. It was animal bones.

1:08 p.m. — A caller reported a girl was at Nevada Union High School and 20 people were trying to jump her. The school was contacted and had been pulling her out of classes throughout the morning, and staff members were on their way to take her to the office.

1:53 p.m. — A woman from a business in North San Juan reported a person had punched the window of her vehicle and tried to run her over. A report was taken.

1:57 p.m. — A woman from Sweetland Road reported a person broke the back door of her residence and threw rocks through the windshield of her vehicle. She was hit in the head and was bleeding, but did not want medical attention.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported the theft of an air compressor, generator and clothes.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a fight across from Nevada Union High School, but the situation had been handled.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported a physical fight involving two teens.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported illegal dumping.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a trespasser in the backyard.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Tower Hill Road reported loud roosters.

5:14 p.m. — A man from Nimrod Street reported a theft and said he was doing the right thing and not handling it himself.

6:23 p.m. — A man from a business on Zion Street reported the theft of his keys.

— Liz Kellar