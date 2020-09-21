Nevada County police blotter: ‘Pimp’ reported trying to sex-traffic woman
Grass Valley Police Department
Friday
9:31 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road reported a sign had been tagged and vandalized with the word “Blood.”
9:33 a.m. — A woman reported a man hit her in the mouth and took off. She was seeking medical attention and a BOLO was issued.
11:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a person bought 300 “whipits” and asked for a spoon for heroin.
11:30 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man crawled through a window and was harassing a woman. He then left.
11:32 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle crashed into the center median, did a 360 and ended up on the side of the road.
11:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight with the suspect shoving and elbowing the caller. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery.
12:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a bottle of alcohol and food.
12:44 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported a man who was “all drugged out” running down the road naked, with shorts around his ankles. He could not be located.
3:54 p.m. — A caller from the post office reported a vehicle fire in the parking lot.
7:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two vehicles doing “roadies” in the parking lot, spinning out, and almost running over a pregnant woman. They could not be located.
Saturday
12:05 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a “pimp” asking the caller to find him a woman. At 12:43 a.m., a woman reported someone was trying to “sex traffic” her. She said a man and woman tried to put her in their truck before leaving after her husband walked out of the business. A report was taken.
4:58 a.m. — A caller from Badger Lane reported a man in his driveway with a makeshift knife, who left when confronted. He was last seen wearing a Ninja Turtle outfit.
11:05 a.m. — A woman reported she might have been drugged last night at a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way. A report was taken.
11:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man tried to punch through his vehicle window after being asked to leave the area. The man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.
Sunday
1:23 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man banging on railings and yelling profanities, and throwing things out of a room. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, resisting arrest, carrying a switchblade and violating post-release community supervision.
4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man with a large head wound who said he had been hit with a rock. He then left the scene.
5:43 p.m. — A caller reported a man had “forced himself” on a woman Thursday night. A report was taken.
6:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man driving while drinking out of a bottle of vodka and chasing it with cranberry juice. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and an outstanding warrant.
8:43 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a stolen vehicle.
9:57 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported a person tried to break into a vehicle and left on foot after the caller set off the car alarm.
11:12 p.m. — A man wanted to turn himself in for no reason. He was gone when an officer arrived.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
8:44 a.m. — A caller on Sentinel Pine Way and Allison Ranch Road reported theft of mail and vandalism of a mailbox.
1:57 p.m. — A caller on Nola Court and Wolf Road reported receiving a suspicious package that they threw in the garbage can.
4:42 p.m. — A caller on Broadmoor Court and Foothill Road reported a log rolled into a house, causing damage to the outside.
7:55 p.m. — A caller on Sunrise Road and Summer Access Road reported a man came onto their property, destroyed things with a baseball bat and pepper sprayed a woman. Minutes later multiple callers in the area also reported hearing gun shots. A report was taken.
Saturday
4:31 p.m. — A caller on Johnson Place and Alta Sierra Drive reported a restaurant guest became angry, started to throw plates and refused to leave.
4:39 p.m. — A caller on Scotts Flat Road reported a boat was sinking and people were calling for help. Another caller later reported everyone made it to land.
4:56 p.m. — A caller on Black Oak Drive and Crescent Drive reported she came home after two months and found her front door broken with dried blood on the glass.
Sunday
8:26 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a man assaulted a woman.
11:08 a.m. — Multiple callers reported traffic issues on Wolf Mountain Road due to the dump.
12:50 p.m. — A caller from the ER reported a patient from Jones Ridge Road who had been involved in a physical fight yesterday.
3:47 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported multiple blackmail attempts over sensitive pictures and videos.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
12:33 a.m. — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after reportedly running a stop sign and crashing his car into a building near Broad and York streets.
8:31 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street and Boulder Street reported an assault that happened the previous night.
2:33 p.m. — A caller on Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street reported their car was stolen while parked on the street. A report was taken.
Saturday
10:20 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a physical fight involving two men and a woman, possibly with a knife involved. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.
Sunday
8:57 a.m. — A woman from Railroad Avenue reported a stolen vehicle.
8:14 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported a man tried to punch another person. A warning was issued. At 8:45 p.m., the man was back and causing a disturbance. He was arrested on unknown charges.
— Liz Kellar and John Orona
