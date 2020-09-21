Nevada County police blotter: ‘Pimp’ reported trying to sex-traffic woman

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road reported a sign had been tagged and vandalized with the word “Blood.”

9:33 a.m. — A woman reported a man hit her in the mouth and took off. She was seeking medical attention and a BOLO was issued.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a person bought 300 “whipits” and asked for a spoon for heroin.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man crawled through a window and was harassing a woman. He then left.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle crashed into the center median, did a 360 and ended up on the side of the road.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight with the suspect shoving and elbowing the caller. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a bottle of alcohol and food.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Rough and Ready Highway reported a man who was “all drugged out” running down the road naked, with shorts around his ankles. He could not be located.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from the post office reported a vehicle fire in the parking lot.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two vehicles doing “roadies” in the parking lot, spinning out, and almost running over a pregnant woman. They could not be located.

Saturday

12:05 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a “pimp” asking the caller to find him a woman. At 12:43 a.m., a woman reported someone was trying to “sex traffic” her. She said a man and woman tried to put her in their truck before leaving after her husband walked out of the business. A report was taken.

4:58 a.m. — A caller from Badger Lane reported a man in his driveway with a makeshift knife, who left when confronted. He was last seen wearing a Ninja Turtle outfit.

11:05 a.m. — A woman reported she might have been drugged last night at a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way. A report was taken.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man tried to punch through his vehicle window after being asked to leave the area. The man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

Sunday

1:23 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man banging on railings and yelling profanities, and throwing things out of a room. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, resisting arrest, carrying a switchblade and violating post-release community supervision.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man with a large head wound who said he had been hit with a rock. He then left the scene.

5:43 p.m. — A caller reported a man had “forced himself” on a woman Thursday night. A report was taken.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man driving while drinking out of a bottle of vodka and chasing it with cranberry juice. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and an outstanding warrant.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a stolen vehicle.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported a person tried to break into a vehicle and left on foot after the caller set off the car alarm.

11:12 p.m. — A man wanted to turn himself in for no reason. He was gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

8:44 a.m. — A caller on Sentinel Pine Way and Allison Ranch Road reported theft of mail and vandalism of a mailbox.

1:57 p.m. — A caller on Nola Court and Wolf Road reported receiving a suspicious package that they threw in the garbage can.

4:42 p.m. — A caller on Broadmoor Court and Foothill Road reported a log rolled into a house, causing damage to the outside.

7:55 p.m. — A caller on Sunrise Road and Summer Access Road reported a man came onto their property, destroyed things with a baseball bat and pepper sprayed a woman. Minutes later multiple callers in the area also reported hearing gun shots. A report was taken.

Saturday

4:31 p.m. — A caller on Johnson Place and Alta Sierra Drive reported a restaurant guest became angry, started to throw plates and refused to leave.

4:39 p.m. — A caller on Scotts Flat Road reported a boat was sinking and people were calling for help. Another caller later reported everyone made it to land.

4:56 p.m. — A caller on Black Oak Drive and Crescent Drive reported she came home after two months and found her front door broken with dried blood on the glass.

Sunday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a man assaulted a woman.

11:08 a.m. — Multiple callers reported traffic issues on Wolf Mountain Road due to the dump.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the ER reported a patient from Jones Ridge Road who had been involved in a physical fight yesterday.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported multiple blackmail attempts over sensitive pictures and videos.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:33 a.m. — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after reportedly running a stop sign and crashing his car into a building near Broad and York streets.

8:31 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street and Boulder Street reported an assault that happened the previous night.

2:33 p.m. — A caller on Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street reported their car was stolen while parked on the street. A report was taken.

Saturday

10:20 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a physical fight involving two men and a woman, possibly with a knife involved. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

Sunday

8:57 a.m. — A woman from Railroad Avenue reported a stolen vehicle.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported a man tried to punch another person. A warning was issued. At 8:45 p.m., the man was back and causing a disturbance. He was arrested on unknown charges.

— Liz Kellar and John Orona