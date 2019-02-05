Nevada County Police Blotter: Pig in driveway impetus behind call

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

4:42 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Magnolia Road and Dog Bar Road reported a tree down blocking both lanes.

5:14 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Hammonton Smartsville Road and Highway 20 reported a tree across the road.

8:19 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Siesta Drive and Easy Street reported a tree down blocking the entire road.

9:30 a.m. —A caller from Clover Valley Road reported fraudulent Disneyland tickets bought online. The caller contacted Disneyland and was told the tickets had been sold multiple times online.

9:46 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rattlesnake Road and Golden Lily Court reported a tree down into power lines and blocking traffic.

10:51 a.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported not having an emergency but wanted to know why she didn't get a phone bill.

3:50 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Golden Chain Court reported a very large pig in a nearby driveway.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported the caller's "baby daddy" showed up and caused a minor disturbance. The caller said the person left and there was no longer an issue.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported hearing 10 to 15 gunshots.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported a vehicle parked in a circle for the previous 45 minutes with the back windows steaming up. The caller called back to say it was a neighbor that parked on the street to make it easier to leave in the morning.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:02 p.m. — A caller reported a man wearing a big backpack walking along the shoulder between Brunswick Road and Gold Flat Road.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported a man just looking in her window and then left on foot.

Tuesday

10:57 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported theft of a cell phone.

— Ross Maak