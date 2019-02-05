Nevada County Police Blotter: Pig in driveway impetus behind call
February 5, 2019
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
4:42 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Magnolia Road and Dog Bar Road reported a tree down blocking both lanes.
5:14 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Hammonton Smartsville Road and Highway 20 reported a tree across the road.
8:19 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Siesta Drive and Easy Street reported a tree down blocking the entire road.
9:30 a.m. —A caller from Clover Valley Road reported fraudulent Disneyland tickets bought online. The caller contacted Disneyland and was told the tickets had been sold multiple times online.
Recommended Stories For You
9:46 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rattlesnake Road and Golden Lily Court reported a tree down into power lines and blocking traffic.
10:51 a.m. — A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported not having an emergency but wanted to know why she didn't get a phone bill.
3:50 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Golden Chain Court reported a very large pig in a nearby driveway.
6:07 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported the caller's "baby daddy" showed up and caused a minor disturbance. The caller said the person left and there was no longer an issue.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported hearing 10 to 15 gunshots.
9:34 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported a vehicle parked in a circle for the previous 45 minutes with the back windows steaming up. The caller called back to say it was a neighbor that parked on the street to make it easier to leave in the morning.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
12:02 p.m. — A caller reported a man wearing a big backpack walking along the shoulder between Brunswick Road and Gold Flat Road.
5:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported a man just looking in her window and then left on foot.
Tuesday
10:57 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported theft of a cell phone.
— Ross Maak
Trending In: Crime
- Nevada County Police Blotter: People stuck in snow rescued the following morning
- Reality TV Bigfoot hunter, Justin Smeja, faces hunting charges in Sierra County
- Police: Kinseth murder suspect allegedly moved body, hid evidence
- Bay Area rapper J Diggs, clocked at 75 mph, arrested on suspicion of felony gun possession in Truckee
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Goats reported loose in Nevada City park
Trending Sitewide
- Snow expected through Tuesday at lower elevations of Nevada County
- STORM WATCH: Road closures around Nevada County
- Murder or self-defense? Testimony details scene of Kinseth shooting
- Snow causes road closures, accidents throughout Nevada County
- Former Nevada County resident ‘Cappy’ Gordon killed in Montana
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.