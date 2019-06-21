Nevada County police blotter: Physical fight involving bat, pepper spray reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:40 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported finding stolen mail, which was turned in to the post office.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to leave the area with an open container of “Southern Comfort beer.” He could not be located.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported a person in a car possibly dealing drugs, who was gone when an officer arrived.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway requested a welfare check on a man, who was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Woodside Court reported the theft of a skateboard.

5:45 p.m. — A woman from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported she had been attacked and assaulted, but did not want medical attention. A report was taken and a person was cited on unknown charges.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported a vehicle crash with injuries.

6:47 p.m. — A woman reported she was pushed against a door and kneed in the genitals.

11:41 p.m. — A woman from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported her car was stolen.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a person in the bed of a truck with a flashlight. No one was located.

12:57 a.m. — A man from John Born Road reported he was punched and pushed against a wall.

6:58 a.m. — A caller from Carriage Road reported a chasing a man off his deck who had stolen from the caller in the past. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

11:37 a.m. — A woman from Rollins View Drive reported the theft of a canoe and two paddles from a private beach.

2:24 p.m. — A man from Ridgeview Drive reported someone possibly loosed the lug nuts on two vehicles, causing the wheel to come off one of the vehicles while he was driving.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported mail theft.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive reported someone in a vehicle possibly going through mailboxes.

8:51 p.m. — A man from McCourtney Road reported he was assaulted with a 2×4 and had been flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center on June 15.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a physical fight with the parties separated. A man was hit in the head with a bat and retaliated with pepper spray. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported a theft from a vehicle.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a man was drinking beer and yelling, and then spit beer all over the window. He was cited on unknown charges.

— Liz Kellar