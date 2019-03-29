Nevada County Police Blotter: Phone flies off roof of vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:25 a.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a motorhome parked. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and failure to obey a lawful order.

8:24 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a person on drugs passed out in a vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of theft, possession of burglary tools, grant theft and providing a false ID.

8:47 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported he's sick and his mother was kicking him out and he didn't know what he did to be kicked out. The mother called saying she needed her sone removed from the residence. The situation was mediated.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a vehicle with a subject "nodded out" with the vehicle running. The caller wouldn't provide further details and officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported someone looking through vehicles in a parking lot.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 2400 block of Nevada City Highway reported her phone flew off the top of her parent's vehicle.

10:41 p.m. — People were stopped on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive. A man was arrested on charges of three counts of failure to appear. A woman was arrested on charges of giving false information to a public officer and camping in city limits.

Friday

4 a.m. — A person on Empire Court was arrested on charges of willful cruelty to a child.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

6:43 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a vehicle driving with the airbags deployed and no headlights.

7:01 a.m. — A caller from Crest Road reported a man hopped her fence. The caller said it's an ongoing issue with people hopping her fence to get to her mom's house, where her brother lives.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from Hanging Wall Drive reported disturbing band noise. The caller was advised of options to resolve the matter.

12:26 p.m. — A caller reported knowing where his stolen property was. The caller said he didn't wish to file a theft report at that time as he believed he could re-obtain his property himself He was advised of the civil standby process.

4:57 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Jones Bar Road and Newtown Road reported issues with cattle being moved and letting the cattle loose. The caller said the person keeps moving the cattle to different pastures and the cattle don't belong to him.

7:59 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported he was on an overpass with no on or off ramps and was lost. The caller was with a vehicle that was "destroyed." While on the line, the caller was talked through how to find himself on Google Maps. He was transferred to CHP for the wrecked vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a man had returned to the residence. A neighbor called saying the man was climbing in and out of the bed of a truck. An arrest was made on charges of resisting an executive officer and loitering on private property.

10:54 p.m. — A person was arrested on charges of false personation of another, evading a police officer and public intoxication.

11:55 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a "screeching noise." The caller said it sounded like wires were down and touching each other.

— Ross Maak