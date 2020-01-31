Nevada County police blotter: PG&E scam reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported credit card fraud occurred at a gas station.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of LeDuc Street reported the theft of a back license plate of a vehicle.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man walking with an open container.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of jewelry.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported 20 juveniles in the BBQ area drinking and smoking.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man selling heroin and pills.

9:16 p.m. — A woman from Washington Street reported having been beat up.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

1:45 a.m. — A man from Duggans Road reported hearing people kicking in the front door and getting on the roof. There was no sign of forced entry or evidence of trespassing, the caller just heard a loud bang.

5:17 a.m. — A caller from Casey Ranch Road reported ongoing theft.

7:57 a.m. — A caller from Gold Drive and Squirrel Creek Road reported a shirtless man punching signs and yelling.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from High Street reported a theft from a business.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Naomi Way reported identity theft.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Globe Lane reported mail theft.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 173 and Honeysuckle Lane reported someone tampered with the locks to a residence.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported the theft of tax information from a transient camp.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Newtown roads reported finding stolen packages that now were empty.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be PG&E who was threatening to turn off the power.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from Richmar Lane reported a dog fight with one dog needing vet care.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a person threatening to eradicate junkies.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported transients camping in an alcove.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a person in a sleeping bag.

— Liz Kellar