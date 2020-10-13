Nevada County police blotter: PG&E calls to remove tree protesters

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

11:17 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person stole merchandise and went out the emergency door.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported the theft of a mountain bike.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stole food and phone chargers and left on foot.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Taylorville Road reported a man jumped in front of a truck and then jumped into the truck and started beating the male driver. They could not be located.

10:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a theft.

Saturday

10:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Olympia Drive reported vandalism to a vehicle and a mailbox.

11:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Linden Avenue reported a man looking in a vehicle with a flashlight. The suspect was located and said he was out for a jog.

Sunday

2:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man and a woman in a physical fight in the parking lot. They could not be located.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Stacey Lane reported a man ran out of the woods with a chainsaw. He could not be located.

10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported a vehicle had been gone through with the possible theft of a fire extinguisher.

11:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Alta Street reported a vehicle had been broken into and money might have been taken from a wallet.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Primrose Lane reported someone broke a Trump flag off a fifth wheel and threw it over a fence, causing damage to the flag mount.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a motorized scooter.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Chapel Street reported a vehicle theft.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of West Main Street reported having video of multiple suspects who broke into a bar the previous night.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street near Freeman Lane reported motorcycles running stop signs that were part of a rally.

5:13 p.m. — Multiple callers from East Main Street reported complaints with the rally.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a person on top of a building throwing items from the roof. No one was located.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported one man trying to punch another in a vehicle. They could not be located.

Monday

10:07 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a man assaulted a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.

11:41 a.m. — A boy on Townsend Street reported that a man walked into his house while he was on a Zoom class and was looking around the house. He then walked out, with a hoodie over his face.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man approached another person with a knife and then dropped it. It was unclear whether the man was making a threat with the knife. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:24 a.m. — A woman from Broken Oak Court reported the theft of a vehicle registration sticker.

7:48 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive near Ladino Avenue reported someone put a hate sticker on the window.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from Marmot Court reported the theft of a license plate from a mailbox.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax and Powerline roads reported the theft of a county road sign.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the ear.

8:46 p.m. — A woman at a business on Washington Road reported the owner threw her out and slammed her head on the ground. Another woman then came out of the business and slammed her head on the ground two to four times.

9:04 p.m. — A caller at a business on Tyler Foote Crossing and Badger Hill roads reported hearing gunshots and yelling.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported battery and petty theft.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:20 a.m. — PG&E requested police move protesters at a cemetery so it could remove trees.

— Liz Kellar