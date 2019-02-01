Nevada County Police Blotter: People stuck in snow rescued the following morning

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:42 a.m. — A caller form the 500 block of Brighton Street reported having cats under her house that needed to be picked up.

7:44 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported her 14-year-old child refused to get up and go to school. The caller said law enforcement spoke with him the previous day. An arrest of a juvenile was made on charges of resisting arrest.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man shouting and trying to pick fights with people in the area.

12:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a neighbor with a video/audio recording doorbell device that the caller believed was illegal. The recording device was found to not be legal and management had also approved it's use.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported a restraining order being violated. An arrest was made on charges of violating a restraining order.

11:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported three people in a vehicle that were possibly using drugs.The caller could see lighters lighting up.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported people were supposed to be moving out but had been screaming and crying for several hours.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:20 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County was stuck in an ATV. California Highway Patrol was unable to reach them but would have an aircraft available in the morning. The victim said he was in a buggy with a full taken of fuel and a phone charger and was able to keep warm and had friends from Roseville en route to try to help. The buggy was stuck in deep snow and there were no trees close enough for the winch to reach. The people were located and transported at 6 a.m.

8:48 a.m. — A caller near Kootenia Lane and Rough and Ready Highway reported abandoned chickens and roosters near an NID ditch.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a vehicle pulled up to a vacant residence. A man got out and peed and defecated at the property lines.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Maple Court reported a neighbor threatening bodily harm against the caller in reference to a property dispute.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported a cat stuck in a tree.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a house was broken into. The doorknob was damaged and the caller couldn't get into the house.

3:19 p.m. — Another caller near the corner of Kootenai Lane and Rough and Ready Road reported roosters at large.

3:39 p.m. — A call from Squirrel Creek Road was abandoned. Dispatch was unable to call back. Another call was received and children were heard laughing about calling 911. Another call had a juvenile saying there was a fire and dispatch needed to respond. No further info was given and children were heard trying to get the phone away from one another. Another juvenile called and yelled something unintelligible. Another juvenile called saying they needed an ambulance and they were at Scotten School. More calls were received and hung up.

6:28 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Capitol Drive and You Bet Road reported second hand information of a woman overdosing in a trailer in the area.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from Hanley Driver reported he kept receiving threats from someone via text while at the end of the caller's driveway. The person was last seen speeding off. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Hoover Lane reported someone stole the caller's property so the caller wanted to kill her. The caller said it was justified because she stole his property. Both juveniles were on campus at the time.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported fraud in progress and someone trying to cash checks. An arrest was made on charges of using another person's ID, burglary and forgery.

— Ross Maak