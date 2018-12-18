Nevada County Police Blotter: People ‘acting like they own the world’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:11 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a man in the bathroom doing drugs. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

7:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man had been outside since 4 a.m. yelling that he was going to kill someone. He was wearing a pink blanket over a rain coat. The man moved along.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a transient refused to leave and had barricaded himself against the side of a building. Officers were unable to locate the man.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a theft in progress. A report was taken.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman just stole $800-$900 of baby formula. A report was taken.

1:41 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Mill Street. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported theft of six computers from a classroom. A report was taken.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported he needed help because he smoked half a joint and then there was something in his head. He said he needed a doctor. Officers were unable to locate the caller.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a traffic crash about 10-15 minutes earlier and a male driver seemed drunk. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run with property damage.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported someone on site in violation of trespassing, pushing a shopping cart and limping around. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

4:59 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Biggs Avenue and Colfax Avenue reported a group of juveniles trying to get into a vehicle. The subjects were found to be accessing their own vehicle.

Tuesday

1:07 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported windows breaking and a domestic dispute. A caller from the residence said someone was assaulting her husband, who was on the floor bleeding. The person was outside beating on the caller's car. Another caller reported two men in a fight and one was knocked out. An arrest was made on charges of assault with a deadly weapon that isn't a firearm and public intoxication.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

1:36 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rhoda Road and Lower Colfax Road reported neighbors had been revving a vehicle for over an hour. The caller requested they be asked to keep it down.

4:07 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Broad Street and Highway 49 reported people moving items from an address into a truck and trailer. Officers found the truck appeared to not have been moved in a while.

7:45 a.m. — A caller from Cottage Hill Drive reported a verbal fight and hung up. The caller called back and said his brother hit him in the head and wanted an ambulance. The caller was uncooperative and yelling at his mother.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Ranch Road reported a burglary by his tenants that live on the same property but in a different house. The tenants had been served an eviction notice and the landlord had been told it was a landlord/tenant issue. The landlord was unsure of what items were missing and was told it's a civil issue and was being handled by the courts.

2:50 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Old Mill Road and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a woman in a ravine yelling for help. The caller said it was his ex girlfriend. The caller was being vague on the location and started ranting about the mentality of people in North San Juan "acting like they own the world." The caller also said he was out looking for his keys. Officers were unable to find the caller or anyone screaming in the area.

3:04 p.m. — A caller on Hyatt Road reported his friend was searching for her loose dog and the neighbor pulled out a gun and started shooting. The caller and the friend were unsure where the neighbor was shooting and heard only one shot. A log entry was taken.

6:14 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Benedict Canyon Lane and Red Dog Road reported a school bus had been parking on the street in the area and the caller wanted it removed.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from Monitor Court reported the power just went out and the caller wasn't sure what was going on. The caller was advised to call the power company but she said they were closed and was requesting a deputy to respond and find out what's going on. The caller said the neighbor's power was also out. The caller called back to say she got hold of the power company and was informed the power would be out for a couple hours and the deputy could cancel.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

9:51 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Gold Flat Road reported theft of laptops and other equipment, possibly by a cleaning crew.

— Ross Maak