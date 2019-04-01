Nevada County Police Blotter: Parked car being used for nefarious activities

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:29 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported chasing off a man who was looking through the caller's truck windows and hiding in the bushes.

11:35 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 800 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported someone in a men's bathroom. A man was on the floor with the stall door locked and the man was unresponsive. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported misdialing and everything was fine. The caller wanted to verify that the police weren't going to come out.

Recommended Stories For You

7:31 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Henderson Street and Colfax Avenue reported several people skateboarding and hanging out in cars partying. The caller said this happens every night and the drug activity was bothersome. The juveniles moved along.

7:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Colfax Avenue and Henderson Street reported five or six juveniles breaking into classic cars.

10:18 p.m. — A caller left the line open, a woman was heard asking someone else for a trash bag. Dispatch was unable to call the number back.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported about 10 people fighting. None had weapons, three were bleeding.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from Oak Ridge Road reported a party with loud music and a bonfire going on nearby. There were lots of trucks parked in the area.

1:35 a.m. — A caller from Golden Quarts picnic area said a man tried to run the caller off the road again.

7:57 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Blackledge Road reported a black steer running in the road. Another caller reported cows in the road.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported a purse found on the side of the road filled with personal items and some jewelry lying next to it.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Crossing Road reported a neighbor who had been video taping her and her yard.

4:16 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Darkhorse Drive and Masters Court reported suspicious activity in the area. The caller said there was a parked vehicle with people coming into the area and using it for nefarious activities.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from Mirage Court reported someone just came in and took off all his clothes and was standing naked in front of her and put his backside in her face. The caller said she walked away from him and they wanted to know what legal rights she has.

6:38 p.m. — A caller said nevermind, something stupid is going on and hung up. On callback the caller said he was fine, refused assistance and said there was a disturbance but he was leaving.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported an agitated man harassing and scaring people. The man had broken a table, then left and was wondering around downtown. Officers were unable to locate the man.

2:34 a.m. — A caller from Cottage Street reported someone trying to break into a school, banging on windows and trying doors. The man was last seen coughing by the auditorium.

1:35 p.m. — A caller from Hoover Lane reported vandalism for spray paint on multiple walls on campus.

6:54 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Ridge Road and Zion Street reported loud music.

— Ross Maak