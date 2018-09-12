Nevada County Police Blotter: Parent pep talk heard in background

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:08 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man freaking out throwing things. An arrest was made on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation.

8:25 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man harassing customers and refusing to leave.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a very small child sleeping in front of doors.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman hanging out by a vehicle with the driver's side door wide open and the woman slumped out. Two arrests were made, one on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, the other on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia as well as willful cruelty to a child.

Recommended Stories For You

9:19 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.

9:41 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bank Street reported a man bleeding from his head and mouth and a man running off.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported seeing a man sitting on a hill and pointing something at vehicles' windshields and something hit her windshield and broke it. The caller said it seemed like a BB.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a sandwich board for a business.

4 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Pampas Way demanded to speak to someone in charge about a burglary that no one was helping her with. She said the person she let stay with her broke into her bedroom and the caller said if dispatch didn't get an officer over there she was going to kill her. The caller was told not to kill anyone and an officer would be on the way.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Maryland Drive reported she didn't appreciate the scary homeless people who just walked by her residence and went into a cemetery.

8:11 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of East Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of failing to comply with a court order.

11:15 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way. A person was arrested on charges of four counts of failure to appear.

Wednesday

1:56 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported just being punched in the face by another person.

3:36 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Mulberry Drive reported someone on their back deck. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, a probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence and loitering on private property.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:38 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready hung up. On callback, the caller was worried about a fire in her area but right when she called the fire trucks showed up. Everything was fine.

2 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported his lights were on outside. The caller argued with dispatch about there not being a Vista Avenue in our county and about not having units free. The caller was advised there were still no units available due to the fire off of Vista Drive.

6:18 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lois Lane and Newtown Road reported a "really sketchy" looking woman wandering around the area carrying a big stick.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from Vintage Drive reported her dog killed a skunk the previous night.

1:13 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a transient walking on the road and almost causing a wreck.

6:07 p.m. — A call was an open line with a man and woman heard speaking and laughing faintly in the background. Another call sounded like a parent pep talk in the background.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Wallis Drive reported a big pile of rocks in the road.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way reported two men trying to break into a money machine. Officers were unable to locate the men.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a vehicle at the bridge. An arrest was made on charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

4:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nile Street reported a vehicle was keyed.

Wednesday

12:14 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported 100 or more people blocking the sidewalk and smoking drugs. The caller didn't think that was right considering he just got arrested for free speech.

— Ross Maak