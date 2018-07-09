Nevada County Police Blotter: Pair fights, then hugs it out

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:12 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Empire Street reported a transient sleeping in a vacant lot. The caller asked the person to leave and the person said they weren't going to leave because this is America.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Laurel Lane reported a man jumped the fence in to the caller's neighbor's yard. Another caller in the neighborhood said he was "bloody."

1:54 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reports two people going through the trash causing a disturbance.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported being with a juvenile who said he ran away from a group home in El Dorado County with a group of other boys, but they ditched him and he had no way of getting home.

4:58 p.m. — A person on the 100 block of Hughes Road was arrested on charges of possession of a leaded cane/billy/blackjack/slingshot, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two probation violations.

7:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported two people were hitting another person on the ground, but they broke it up and were walking off in different directions. The caller said they appeared to be hugging it out and were fine.

Monday

2:26 a.m. — A person on the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and vehicle theft.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

6:15 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Greenhorn Road and Brunswick Road reported loud drilling at a construction site. The caller was very animated and said he was going crazy.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported wanting satisfaction because deputies hurt his shoulder and he then hurt all over. The caller was asked several times if he needed medical attention and he emphatically said he "didn't want those baboons to touch him." The caller sounded every drunk or on drugs and was verbally combative. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and resisting a police officer.

11:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Niels Meade Drive and Greenhorn Road reported people shooting a gun on his property.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported a goose tied up with fishing line.

12:31 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Ponderosa Way and McCourtney Road said "nice shirt" and disconnected. On callback the caller said it was unknown why the call was made.

3:26 p.m. — A caller near Edwards Crossing reported a couple dozen illegally parked cars impeding traffic.

4:10 p.m — A caller from Highway 20 reported calling from a campground with a bear problem. The caller said there were 300 people at the camp and campers had been securing their food but the bears were undeterred. The caller was provided the number to Fish and Wildlife.

4:52 p.m. — A caller from South Sazarac Lane reported a fox hanging around during the day.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported her ex boyfriend threatening and stalking the caller. The caller said the man threatened to kill her if she filed a restraining order.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported his friends went to a cave and hadn't returned.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported being threatened. The caller said the person said he was going to shoot the caller in the face.

11:33 p.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported his neck was starting to hurt and believed it was from when he tried to say hi to an officer at a Mexican restaurant earlier in the week. The caller said he's harming him through RFIV. The caller declined medical attention, saying his neck was better since he called 911.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

4:46 p.m. — A caller from the corner of High Street and Nevada Street reported two male transients. The younger appeared to be leaning against a wall and appeared to be passed out.

5:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of the Golden Center Freeway and Gold Flat Road reported a disoriented man on the side of the highway. He came running out of the woods, holding up his pants.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported people digging across the street from her residence.

Saturday

2:50 p.m. — A person was stopped in Nevada City. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a band playing the loudest he has ever heard it. The band was playing their last song and had a permit until 9 p.m.

10:52 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Spring Street and South Pine Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Sunday

12:05 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Commercial Street and Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

6:10 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Broad Street and York Street reported someone passed out in front of a business. The person was on the edge of the sidewalk with a beer bottle on his chest and one foot in the gutter. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

— Ross Maak