Nevada County Police Blotter: Pain pills, guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:30 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported an odd burning odor in the lobby. The info was sent to Cal Fire.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Ryans Lane reported his loaded firearm was taken out of his unlocked vehicle.

12:07 a.m. —A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported pain pills were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man urinating in the parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the man.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported juveniles mouthing off, saying they were trying to sell candy, but it was possibly a fraud.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported loud children running around in the upstairs apartment. The caller hadn't notified the manager. The caller was admonished for 911 usage.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a downstairs neighbor just opened her door and made threats over her grandchildren making noise. The caller closed the door on him and locked it. The issue was handled with apartment management.

Monday

12:13 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of North Auburn Street and Richardson Street. A person was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported containing a lost dog, the same dog that she took to Sammie's last week.

11:50 a.m. —A caller from Redwood Place reported theft of a loaded firearm out of an unlocked vehicle within the last two weeks.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Frontier Lane reported a suspicious dirtbike driving back and forth in front of his residence at a slow speed. The caller did mention all "guns are loaded today." Officers made contact with the caller, who said he didn't want personal contact in the future for fear of retaliation, but wanted to report the suspicious activity.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Dana Court reported a horse stuck in the ditch.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from Poker Flats Road reported a safe had been broken into.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Westhill Road reported his new neighbor came over and was acting very strange. He made comments about saving the world and that the caller was part of the problem. He then started swearing at the caller.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

3:48 p.m. — A person was stopped on Coyote Street. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:47 p.m. — A person was stopped on Zion Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

— Ross Maak