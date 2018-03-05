Nevada County Police Blotter: Officers asked to check on man’s guitar, clothing

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Saint Johns Drive reported a hypodermic needle in the driveway, full of some sort of fluid.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported people that cased a business were back. The caller trapped them in with a gate. Officers found the report to be unfounded.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a customer causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the store. The person was admonished for trespassing.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street requested someone check to make sure a woman was not throwing all his stuff outside, including his guitar and clothing.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported finding a grenade and taking it home.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifter stuffed a bottle of Jack Daniels in the suspect's pants. The caller described the suspect as wearing a fedora, jean jacket and jeans, AKA "Canadian tuxedo."

11:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported being in foot pursuit of her ex boyfriend who took her dog. The situation was mediated.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Sunday

6:56 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Bitney Springs Road and Newtown Road reported a pot-bellied pig in the road.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from On a Rock Court reported her estranged husband banging on her door, going through the caller's vehicle, and texting and calling. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and trespassing.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported a man taking pictures of the area and the caller's juvenile daughters. The caller said one of his daughters asked him what he was doing and he said he worked for KCRA. The caller said they called KCRA and was told they didn't have any photographers in the area.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from the Lake of the Pines boat launch reported unlawful discharge of a firearm and poaching. Officers found the weapon was an airsoft gun.

11:40 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Logue Lane and Mooney Flat Road reported about eight people on dirtbikes doing donuts on private property. The people were admonished.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported an elderly woman was not at her place but several people were there. The caller said they were possibly keeping an elderly man locked in a room. Officers found everyone was allowed to be there.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from Montezuma Lane reported he just saw Channel 13 news about a "Peeping Tom." The caller said he knew where the suspect lived.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported someone urinating in the parking lot, then going into a store.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City requested details on laws on carrying knives out in the open.

Saturday

10:03 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man sitting on a table outside trying to obtain signatures. The person was refusing to leave.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Lindley Avenue reported hearing three gunshots from a school. Another caller reported the same thing. Officers found the school and surrounding area to be fine.

Sunday

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Broad Street reported two men in a parking lot watching her and her kids when she was putting them in her vehicle. The person started to approach the vehicle when the caller was leaving.

9:55 p.m. — A caller form the 300 block of Commercial Street was a bartender who cut off a woman who was then sitting out front screaming at people. She was gone when officers arrived.

Monday

2:21 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Spring Street and Bennett Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

5:19 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported two men drinking for almost two hours in the bathroom. They were advised of trespassing.

— Ross Maak