Nevada County police blotter: Nude singing woman reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

6:56 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman outside with a handgun in her waistband. The woman did not seem “right.” A pellet gun was taken for safekeeping.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported someone threw a rock through her garage door window, possibly because she has a Blue Lives Matter flag.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported someone drove a vehicle into the building, damaging a window frame and the front door.

4:01 p.m. — A woman from East Main and Richardson streets reported having hit a bicyclist with her vehicle. He was walking around.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman trying to break into cars.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a phone.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a person with alcohol who had a camp set up behind the business. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and for having an open container.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Church Street reported a motorhome dragging metal and causing sparks, driving downtown. Another caller reported the vehicle was being driven at high speed and was dragging chains. A man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

6:11 a.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported someone stole his marijuana.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road and Mountain View Drive reported the theft of thousands of dollars in tools from outside a house.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pekolee Drive reported a vehicle over the embankment. It was from a crash the night before.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Vista Drive reported three dogs chasing alpacas, with someone trying to shoot the dogs. Two were contained and the third returned home on its own.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Meadows Drive reported the theft of a wood chipper and a weedeater, with a lock broken to an equipment yard.

12:16 p.m. — A man from Lakewood Lane reported identity theft with someone opening a credit account in his name.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Fuller Lake reported a nude woman walking around and singing very loudly. She then put her clothes on.

1:51 p.m. — A woman reported someone broke into a vehicle parked at the Bear River bridge, breaking a window and stealing a purse containing a wallet and a phone.

2 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a man in a Prius tried to attack the caller, possibly in a road rage incident.

3:35 p.m. — A caller reported a house rental scam on Tiger Lily Lane.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Avenue reported a man passed out in a running vehicle. He had been drinking and a sober driver was called to drive for him.

5:48 p.m. — A woman from Nutmeg Court reported another woman spit at her and it got in her eyes.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Stotler Avenue reported tools were stolen.

7:06 p.m. — A woman from Cedar Way reported a man was harassing people while they were trying to evacuate. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating probation.

11:28 p.m. — A man from Chicago Park kept whispering that he was an agent and every U-Haul truck needed to be stopped because they were moving cocaine. He started calling dispatch names and using weird voices, claimed he had been beaten up and said he might have to shoot some people.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:09 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a burglary with a man in the room.

— Liz Kellar