Nevada County Police Blotter: Nude man walks around Highway 49 intersection

Friday

2:29 a.m. — A taxi dispatcher reported someone failing to pay, then running into their residence. The taxi service called back saying he was leaving the scene.

2:53 p.m. — A person was contacted on Joerschke Drive. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

9:01 a.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop reported burglary to his vehicle the previous night.

10:09 a.m. — A caller hung up. On callback, a man hung up after claiming he was going to find the address. The man called back saying he was working at his aunt's house and didn't know the address, but that he was fine.

10:41 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Ridge Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving with a license suspended from driving under the influence.

11:22 a.m. — A caller was uncooperative and refused to give her name or location. On callback she continued to refuse to provide information.

2:42 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Orchard Springs Road and Larsen Road reported an incident of animal abuse that occurred Wednesday. The caller reported a husky puppy was kicked and had trash thrown at it. The caller said the police came and talked to everyone. She wanted to make sure the dog owner mentioned the dog had been kicked. The caller had nothing to do with the incident and didn't know anyone involved.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a driver using excessive speed. The caller was very argumentative and sounded very drunk.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a neighbor just came into her place of work telling her she was causing problems on their road and problems were going to happen for her. The person since left.

8:35 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Streeter Road reported a suspicious vehicle with two shady characters occupying it. The caller said it had been in the area for a while.

8:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Wildflower Drive and Lake Wildwood Drive reported two loose goats in the road. They were transferred to CHP. The caller called back saying CHP told her they would not respond and for Wildwood security to handle the issue. The sheriff's office called CHP and advised they typically do handle traffic issues in the community. CHP advised they put it back in the logs. The caller called back saying CHP never responded because they were saying traffic issues at the location were "not their jurisdiction." The caller had two small goats contained and wanted them picked up. The goats were found to be happy.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Springs Road reported being a camp host and was just beat up. The caller was supposed to go handle a disturbance at another campground but was unable to.

Saturday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported her vehicle had been broken into overnight.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported her vehicle was broken into with smashed windows.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Drive reported a vehicle stopped in front of his house and a woman was screaming inside the vehicle. The man driving told her to be quiet and stay put.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported theft of a riding lawn mower overnight.

11:43 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Wolf Road reported a completely nude man walking by the intersection.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported threats made by someone that is a "big bully with a bad temper" that still lived with his parents. The person told the caller she better keep her side of the garage door locked because his mother was going to kick the caller's teeth in.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported an 8-year-old boy was left behind by his family for about 30 minutes. The family was supposed to be camping at Scotts Flat Lake.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported theft of a bow and arrow and ice chest by transients. The caller followed them to their transient camp behind her property.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported the neighbor's pigs were back on the property.

11:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Knolls Drive and Magnolia Road reported loud music in the area, requesting someone talk to them. The caller called back, very hostile, saying thanks for nothing and saying this was a life-and-death emergency because it's happening at midnight.

11:46 p.m. — A caller reported his father wouldn't allow him to talk to his sister. When asked if he had a life-or-death emergency, he started cussing and asked for the non-emergency number. The caller said dispatch talked too slow and called them names and continued cussing. Dispatch ended the call.

