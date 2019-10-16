Nevada County police blotter: NU student reportedly tried to hit staff member with vehicle

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man came inside and dropped a bag of drugs.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported two AWOL boys. At 11:56 a.m., they were reported to be breaking into a residence on Rattlesnake Road. They were located and taken back to the youth center after being cited on suspicion of being runaways.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle was broken into and a purse was stolen.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a mountain bike.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported two men in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.

4:24 p.m. — A caller wanted an officer to talk to a 7-year-old boy about stealing.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported drug activity.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a trimmigrant with a violin who was panhandling.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported the theft of a check from a vehicle.

9:56 p.m. — A caller reported a man throwing things in the driveway. He was cited on suspicion of violating probation.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from a business on South Auburn Street reported a man and woman took two Four Locos after throwing a $5 bill on the counter. They could not be located.

Wednesday

12:44 a.m. — A caller from Bennett and Union Jack streets reported hearing howling for the past 20 minutes. Nothing suspicious was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from John Born Road reported a dog-versus-dog attack.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Charles drives reported the theft of gas cans.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Countryside Ranch Road reported the theft of a chainsaw.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Independence Trail reported a theft from a vehicle.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported a student hit an employee with a vehicle intentionally.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Casey Ranch Road reported the theft of a skill saw, a chainsaw blade and a small Honda generator.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Rainbow Road reported an embezzled trailer.

4:08 p.m. — A caller reported a person selling drugs.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:52 a.m. — A caller reported a stalker.

— Liz Kellar