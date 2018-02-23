Nevada County Police Blotter: Note left apologizing for stealing items several years ago

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:48 a.m. — A person at the police department lobby requested to speak to an officer regarding her child refusing to go to school.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way was concerned for a man who went into the woods with a dog. Two young males with two dogs were walking after him. The caller was slightly all over the place. The caller was concerned about the transient camp becoming an issue and requested officers keep an eye on it.

1:25 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lidster Avenue and Hughes Road reported the caller's mother found a note under the mat outside saying something similar to "I would like to apologize for stealing items in this area several years ago." The note also had a phone number. Neighbors also received similar notes.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported receiving a phone call from someone who said he had a warrant and to go to the sheriff's department. Th caller left and figured it was a scam. The caller was headed home and said if there was anyone inside they would need an ambulance.

Recommended Stories For You

Friday

4:59 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a transient camped out on the East Main Street entrance of city hall. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication and camping in city limits.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Thursday

6:57 a.m. — A caller from Bay Point Way wanted to know what was going on with the county units. The caller was advised to wait for the info to be released.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from California Street reported a man admitted to killing a woman in 2012.

11:13 a.m. — A caller reported his brother went missing in 1972 when he was backpacking in Nevada County. The caller never found out what happened to him. The caller found it weird that a person was later found in the same area, wearing the same clothes as his brother.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported a suspect vehicle ran a Prius off the road and then backed into the vehicle several times. The caller said the driver got out and grabbed the caller aggressively. The caller said the driver was wearing a knit cap and the vehicle had a "State of Jefferson" sticker in the middle of the tailgate.

2:15 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cerrito Road a drunk man in traffic.

4:32 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Glenn Pines Road and Greenhorn Road reported being stranded by her online date. A ride was provided.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported an old teacher stole her Nintendo D6 game last February.

8:15 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported two male transients asking for rides, shining flashlights in people's eyes and screaming.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:16 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street saw a man wearing his stolen backpack a few days ago. The caller just saw the man again but the man didn't have the backpack. The caller did hear the man say "I stashed all the stuff in a really sweet spot."

5:43 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street called regarding a burglary the previous night. Someone got into her back patio and stole several items and the neighbor's vehicle was also broken into.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street requested a police presence to calm down some rambunctious transients.

10:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial street reported his wallet stolen and he was assaulted. The assault was unfounded.

Friday

1:57 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of High Street and Washington Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

7:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported grand theft auto. The caller was warming the truck up and had the truck running and came back out and the vehicle was gone.

— Ross Maak