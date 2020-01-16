Nevada County police blotter: Ninja with swords on a mission from God

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

1:08 a.m. — A very drunken man called to report he was lost, then said he saw officers and hung up.

8:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported an elderly woman inside the store was disoriented and said she woke up there. An employee from an assisted living facility had been looking for her. The woman had walked out earlier that morning.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Picadilly Lane reported a possible theft spotted on a game camera.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a theft.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a man stole a Mike’s Hard Lemonade. It was the third time that day the man had stolen alcohol. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and several outstanding warrants.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Horizon Circle reported a $200 fraud.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported someone setting up camp in the parking lot. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported a bobcat attacked a turkey, then attacked birds on a deck.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Black Forest Road reported finding a bag of used needles.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported attempted identity theft on a Verizon account.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Union Hill School reported an 11-year-old boy left school and was walking home through Empire Mine State Park.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported theft from mailboxes near Melanie Court.

2:12 p.m. — A man from Little Valley Road reported a drunken man kicked his van and wanted to fight him. He could not be located.

3:11 p.m. — A woman from Hidden Springs Road reported she fell for a scam and gave scammers $1,000 in Target gift cards.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Griffith Drive reported someone drove away under the influence of pills and hit a fence.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported treating someone from Little Valley Road who sustained burns from a homemade pipe bomb that detonated inside the residence.

6:39 p.m. — A woman from Pasquale Road made a secondhand report about a man dressed all in black with ninja swords on his back who said he was on a mission from God to save her. The woman requested extra patrols.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12 p.m. — A man reported he had been drugged at a bar on Commercial Street.

